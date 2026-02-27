There's No Place Like Pampa

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About this event
One seat. One night. One powerful reminder of why we do what we do.
Your ticket includes:
• Admission to the 2025 Pampa Chamber Annual Awards Banquet
• Full dinner service
• Awards presentation & Leadership Pampa Graduation ceremony
• An evening of celebration, connection, and community pride
This is the night we spotlight the businesses, leaders, and quiet difference-makers who move Pampa forward.
If you believe in showing up for the people building our hometown, this is your seat.
Bring your team. Host your clients. Celebrate your crew.
Your VIP Table includes:
• Reserved table seating for 8 guests
• Premium placement near the stage
• Business name recognition at the table
• Dinner for all guests
• Awards presentation & Leadership Pampa Graduation ceremony
• Elevated networking experience
This option is perfect for businesses that want to:
✔ Reward employees
✔ Entertain clients
✔ Celebrate nominees
✔ Show visible support for Pampa’s future
Because some nights are worth sharing.
And some tables deserve to be full of the people building what’s next.
There’s no place like home.
And there’s no better place to celebrate it.
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