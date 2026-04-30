Theta, 2026-2027, Membership Renewal

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About the memberships
Valid until May 14, 2027
Full Membership with Yearly dues which is from July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027. An active member shall be a woman who is a professional educator or has been retired from an educational position. An active member shall participate in the activities of the Society.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Reserve Members can be a part of Theta, shall be a member who is unable to participate fully in the activities of the chapter because of medical disability, geographic location, and/or conditions that do not allow her to be available full time. Reserve must be approved.
Collegiate members shall be undergraduate or graduate students who are working towards a degree in education. They must be approved by the Theta Board.
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