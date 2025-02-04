Pee Dee Pikes Alumni Association of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity
Theta Delta Chapter Fundraiser by Pee Dee Pikes & Theta Delta AAB
One Chance to Win
$25
Winner will have choice of Collection #1 OR Collection #2.
Collection #1 includes Weller 12 Year, Weller Full Proof, and Weller Antique 107
Collection #2 includes Blanton’s Original Single Barrel, Blanton’s Gold, and Blanton’s Straight from the Barrel
