Theta Kappa Alumni Association

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Theta Kappa Alumni Association

About this event

Theta Kappa's 50th Birthday Party!!

Las Cruces

NM, USA

Theta Kappa's 50th Birthday Celebration Package
$210

Includes the following events (minus golf) and gifts for each event. Thursday Night Reception - Friday Night Birthday Party - Saturday Tailgate and Football game. Organizer will reach out to get shirt sizes (if applicable).

Birthday Celebration Weekend Guest Fee - No Golf
$160

Includes the following events (minus golf). Thursday Night Reception - Friday Night Birthday Party - Saturday Tailgate and Football game.

Thursday Night Reception - Brothers and Guests at The Game
$35

Includes 2 drink tickets and food

Friday Brotherhood Breakfast - self pay - Location TBA
Free

Brotherhood Breakfast at a location TBA - Each person responsible for their own bills

Friday Golf Outing at Red Hawk Golf Course
$105

Friday Tee Times start at 9:00 am - Includes Green Fees, Cart , 2 Drink Ticket


Friday Theta Kappa's 50th Birthday Celebration!
$120

Ticket includes the following: Entry into the Birthday Party - Swag bag that includes custom gift and more - Donation to the Chapter

Saturday Brotherhood Breakfast - self pay - Location TBA
Free

Brotherhood Breakfast at a location TBA - Each person responsible for their own bills

Saturday Golf at Sonoma Ranch Golf Club
$100

Includes golf, cart and 2 drink tickets


Saturday Tailgate NMSU/UNM Game
$40

NMSU/UNM Tailgate Party!!! We will meet at Brother Billy Rice's tailgate spot! Includes food, beverages and Tailgate T-Shirt

NMSU - UNM Game Tickets
$15

ATO Group Section TT Lower rows


NMSU - UNM Game Tickets
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Theta Kappa Saturday Post Game Gathering
Free

Location TBA

TK 50th 50/50 Raffle Tickets
Pay what you can

Sales end on Jul 24, 2026 - Fees and taxes will be calculated before you place your order.

Live Drawing on Friday, July 24th at Brother Dan Hoagland's House in ABQ!!
Tickets are as follows:
1 for $10.00 - 3 for $25.00 - 7 for $50.00 - 15 for $100.00 - 35 for $200.00 - 50 for $300.00

Donation to the Chapter
Pay what you can

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!