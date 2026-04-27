Theta Kappa's 50th Birthday Party!!

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About this event
Includes the following events (minus golf) and gifts for each event. Thursday Night Reception - Friday Night Birthday Party - Saturday Tailgate and Football game. Organizer will reach out to get shirt sizes (if applicable).
Includes the following events (minus golf). Thursday Night Reception - Friday Night Birthday Party - Saturday Tailgate and Football game.
Includes 2 drink tickets and food
Brotherhood Breakfast at a location TBA - Each person responsible for their own bills
Friday Tee Times start at 9:00 am - Includes Green Fees, Cart , 2 Drink Ticket
Ticket includes the following: Entry into the Birthday Party - Swag bag that includes custom gift and more - Donation to the Chapter
Brotherhood Breakfast at a location TBA - Each person responsible for their own bills
Includes golf, cart and 2 drink tickets
NMSU/UNM Tailgate Party!!! We will meet at Brother Billy Rice's tailgate spot! Includes food, beverages and Tailgate T-Shirt
ATO Group Section TT Lower rows
Location TBA
Sales end on Jul 24, 2026 - Fees and taxes will be calculated before you place your order.
Live Drawing on Friday, July 24th at Brother Dan Hoagland's House in ABQ!!
Tickets are as follows:
1 for $10.00 - 3 for $25.00 - 7 for $50.00 - 15 for $100.00 - 35 for $200.00 - 50 for $300.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!