Theta Kappa's 50th Birthday Party!!

Sales end on Jul 24, 2026 - Fees and taxes will be calculated before you place your order.

Live Drawing on Friday, July 24th at Brother Dan Hoagland's House in ABQ!!

Tickets are as follows:

1 for $10.00 - 3 for $25.00 - 7 for $50.00 - 15 for $100.00 - 35 for $200.00 - 50 for $300.00