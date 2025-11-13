JAC & Theta Mu Chapter, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

JAC & Theta Mu Chapter, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Theta Mu 50th Anniversary Awards Gala

2840 S Caraway Rd

Jonesboro, AR 72401, USA

General Admission
$75

Join us for an elegant evening celebrating the Theta Mu Chapter's 50-year legacy. This ticket includes:

  • Full admission to the Anniversary Awards Gala
  • A plated dinner service
  • Live entertainment and special presentations
  • Access to the awards ceremony honoring distinguished brothers
  • A night of fellowship, celebration, and Krimson & Kream Excellence

Perfect for community members, family, and friends who want to join us in honoring this historic milestone.

Full Table Sponsorship
$500

Show your support of our Chapter's 50 years of service and Achievement by sponsoring a full table. Sponsorship includes:

  • All items listed in General Admission
  • Reserved priority seating for eight guests
  • Recognition in the event program and slideshow
  • Sponsor listing on table signage

Ideal for businesses, community partners, organizations, and families who wish to support Kappa excellence and be recognized during this historic celebration.

