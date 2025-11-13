Theta Mu 50th Anniversary Awards Gala

Hosted by
About this event
$
Join us for an elegant evening celebrating the Theta Mu Chapter's 50-year legacy. This ticket includes:
Perfect for community members, family, and friends who want to join us in honoring this historic milestone.
Show your support of our Chapter's 50 years of service and Achievement by sponsoring a full table. Sponsorship includes:
Ideal for businesses, community partners, organizations, and families who wish to support Kappa excellence and be recognized during this historic celebration.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!