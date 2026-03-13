Theta Psi 100 Centennial Ad Booklet Sponsorship

About this event
1 left!
The Inside Front Cover is one of the most desirable ad locations in the booklet. Positioned immediately inside the front of the program, this space ensures your message or business advertisement is seen early by readers.
This placement is ideal for sponsors who want high visibility and strong recognition while supporting the Centennial celebration.
Only one Inside Front Cover placement is available.
1 left!
The Inside Back Cover offers premium visibility near the conclusion of the program booklet. This placement provides strong exposure as readers finish reviewing the program.
It is an excellent option for businesses or supporters who want a prominent and professional advertisement placement in the Centennial publication.
Only one Inside Back Cover placement is available.
1 left!
A Full Page advertisement provides ample space for businesses, organizations, families, or alumni to display a message, promotion, or congratulatory tribute.
Full-page ads are perfect for:
• Business advertisements
• Alumni recognition
• Chapter or line brother tributes
• Community support messages
This option allows for maximum design flexibility and visual impact.
1 left!
A Half Page advertisement offers a balanced option for supporters who want strong visibility while maintaining a smaller advertising footprint.
Half-page ads are commonly used by:
• Small businesses
• Alumni groups
• Families celebrating a brother
• Community supporters
This option still provides a professional and visible presence within the program booklet.
1 left!
A Quarter Page advertisement is an affordable option for individuals or small businesses who wish to support the Centennial celebration.
This option is perfect for:
• Small business promotions
• Short congratulatory messages
• Alumni or family recognition
Quarter-page ads allow supporters to be part of the historic Centennial publication while maintaining a modest budget.
1 left!
The Patron Recognition listing allows individuals, families, and supporters to include a short congratulatory message in the Centennial Ad Booklet.
Examples include:
“Congratulations Theta Psi on 100 Years – The Johnson Family”
“Salute to the Brothers of Theta Psi – Brother Marcus Hill”
Patron listings will appear in a special recognition section honoring supporters of the Centennial celebration.
This is a meaningful way to show support and celebrate the legacy of Theta Psi.
1 left!
The official Centennial Ad Booklet will be distributed digitally to all attendees and supporters, allowing the program to be easily shared and viewed online.
However, many supporters may also want a physical keepsake of this historic 100-Year celebration.
For this reason, printed copies of the program will be available for purchase.
Printed books are available to:
• Brothers
• Alumni
• Family members
• Businesses and sponsors
• Community supporters
• Event attendees
Purchasing a printed copy helps cover the printing and production costs associated with producing a limited run of high-quality Centennial souvenir books.
Printed copies are optional and available while supplies last.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!