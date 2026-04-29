Theta Rho Lambda Chapter March of Dimes 50/50 Raffle Fundraiser

Please select how many tickets you would like to purchase. Save your ticket number on your receipt. We will use this for the drawing. If you purchased 20 tickets and receive one ticket number, that ticket number will be entered 20 times in the drawing.

Please select how many tickets you would like to purchase. Save your ticket number on your receipt. We will use this for the drawing. If you purchased 20 tickets and receive one ticket number, that ticket number will be entered 20 times in the drawing.

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