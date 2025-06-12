Thick Like Me

Hosted by

Thick Like Me

About this event

Book A Thick Like Me Workshop

Full Thick Like Me Workshop
$500
Thick Like Me will host a full workshop (up to 2 hours) for your organization. We will handle all of the content development and facilitation.
Thick Like Me Movement Collaboration
$350
Thick Like Me will collaborate with you to embed movement within your workshop (up to 2 hours) for your organization. We will handle all of the movement facilitation and you provide the content.
Workshop Administrative Support
$200
Thick Like Me will help provide administrative support (approx. 7 hours) for the workshop. We will help produce and edit event documents (Ex. presentation slides, booklets, handouts) to ensure the event has a seamless flow.
Add a donation for Thick Like Me

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!