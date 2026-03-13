Thin Line Retreat Auction items

THIS IS A LIVE AUCTION ITEM





Private Chef Experience for Four

Enjoy an exclusive in-home dining experience for up to four guests, generously donated by Marcionette’s Private Chef & Catering. Chef Courtney, a Naval Officer in the United States Navy and owner of Marcionette’s Private Chef & Catering, will create a personalized, chef-curated meal in the comfort of your home.

This intimate culinary experience blends refined cuisine with heartfelt service—offered in support of our military members and first responders.



