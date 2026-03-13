Thin Line Retreat Auction items

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About this event
THIS IS A LIVE AUCTION ITEM
Private Chef Experience for Four
Enjoy an exclusive in-home dining experience for up to four guests, generously donated by Marcionette’s Private Chef & Catering. Chef Courtney, a Naval Officer in the United States Navy and owner of Marcionette’s Private Chef & Catering, will create a personalized, chef-curated meal in the comfort of your home.
This intimate culinary experience blends refined cuisine with heartfelt service—offered in support of our military members and first responders.
50/50 raffle
5 tickets for 20
Finger Tip to Finger tip for 40
5 Tickets for 20
Finger tip to Finger tip for 40
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!