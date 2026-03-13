Thin Line Retreat

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Thin Line Retreat

About this event

Thin Line Retreat Auction items

9490 Watson Rd

St. Louis, MO 63126, USA

Private Chef item
Private Chef
$250

THIS IS A LIVE AUCTION ITEM


Private Chef Experience for Four
Enjoy an exclusive in-home dining experience for up to four guests, generously donated by Marcionette’s Private Chef & Catering. Chef Courtney, a Naval Officer in the United States Navy and owner of Marcionette’s Private Chef & Catering, will create a personalized, chef-curated meal in the comfort of your home.
This intimate culinary experience blends refined cuisine with heartfelt service—offered in support of our military members and first responders.

50/50 item
50/50
$20

50/50 raffle

5 tickets for 20

50/50 item
50/50
$40

Finger Tip to Finger tip for 40

Auction Basket Tickets item
Auction Basket Tickets
$20

5 Tickets for 20

Auction Basket Tickets item
Auction Basket Tickets
$40

Finger tip to Finger tip for 40

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