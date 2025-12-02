SONSIEL - Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Leaders

Hosted by

SONSIEL - Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Leaders

About this event

THInC: The Healthcare Innovation Conference 2026 (Mexico)

UVM Coyoacán - Universidad del Valle de México Calz. de Tlalpan 3016-3058

Coapa, Ex-Hacienda Coapa, Coyoacán, 04910 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

SONSIEL Member
$325

Please note: Prices are listed in US Dollars; the equivalent price in Mexican Peso is approximately $6,000 MXN.

General Attendee
$400

Please note:

1) Prices are listed in US Dollars; the equivalent price in Mexican Peso is approximately $7,400 MXN;

2) Includes one year Membership with SONSIEL: Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Leaders.

Students (Undergraduate & Graduate)
$150

Please note:

1)Prices are listed in US Dollars; the equivalent price in Mexican Peso is approximately $2,800 MXN.

2) Students (undergraduate & graduate), please send proof of student enrolment to [email protected].

Mexican Registered Nursing Professionals & Students
Free

We are pleased to offer free registration for Registered Nursing Professionals & Students in Mexico. Please send proof of registration to [email protected] for your application to be accepted. For all Licensed Nursing Professionals from other countries, payment is required to attend.

Add a donation for SONSIEL - Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Leaders

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!