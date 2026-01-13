Think Jerky Fundraiser

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Chef Doug Sohn’s recipe combines savory beef with a hint of pepper for a modern twist on an original flavor.
Size: 1 oz. stick
Case Size: 20 1 oz. sticks
Ingredients: 100% Grass-Fed Beef, Water, Sea Salt, contains 2% or less of Encapsulated Citric Acid, Spices, Cultured Celery Powder, Granulated Garlic, Granulated Onion, Cherry Powder, Stuffed in a Colored Beef Collagen Casing
Chef Matt Troost’s recipe combines savory beef with a hint of real jalapeño for a modern twist on an original flavor.
Size: 1 oz. stick
Case Size: 20 1 oz. sticks
Ingredients: 100% Grass-Fed Beef, Water, Sea Salt, contains 2% or less of Natural Flavors, Encapsulated Citric Acid, Jalapeño Flakes, Jalapeño Powder, Cherry Powder, Stuffed in a Colored Beef Collagen Casing
Chef Gale Gand’s recipe combines 100% natural turkey with a hint of pepper for a modern twist on an original flavor.
Size: 1 oz. stick
Case Size: 20 1 oz. sticks
Ingredients: Turkey, Less Than 2% of: Sea Salt, Encapsulated Citric Acid, Spices, Cultured Celery Powder, Granulated Garlic, Cherry Powder, Granulated Onion, Stuffed in a Colored Beef Collagen Casing
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