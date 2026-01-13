Young Marines of the Marine Corps League - Northwest Georgia Young Marines

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Young Marines of the Marine Corps League - Northwest Georgia Young Marines

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Think Jerky Fundraiser

Beef Stick - Original item
Beef Stick - Original
$3

Chef Doug Sohn’s recipe combines savory beef with a hint of pepper for a modern twist on an original flavor.


Size: 1 oz. stick

Case Size: 20 1 oz. sticks


Ingredients: 100% Grass-Fed Beef, Water, Sea Salt, contains 2% or less of Encapsulated Citric Acid, Spices, Cultured Celery Powder, Granulated Garlic, Granulated Onion, Cherry Powder, Stuffed in a Colored Beef Collagen Casing

Beef Stick - Jalapeno item
Beef Stick - Jalapeno
$3

Chef Matt Troost’s recipe combines savory beef with a hint of real jalapeño for a modern twist on an original flavor.


Size: 1 oz. stick

Case Size: 20 1 oz. sticks


Ingredients: 100% Grass-Fed Beef, Water, Sea Salt, contains 2% or less of Natural Flavors, Encapsulated Citric Acid, Jalapeño Flakes, Jalapeño Powder, Cherry Powder, Stuffed in a Colored Beef Collagen Casing

Think Jerky Turkey Sticks item
Think Jerky Turkey Sticks
$3

Chef Gale Gand’s recipe combines 100% natural turkey with a hint of pepper for a modern twist on an original flavor.


Size: 1 oz. stick

Case Size: 20 1 oz. sticks


Ingredients: Turkey, Less Than 2% of: Sea Salt, Encapsulated Citric Acid, Spices, Cultured Celery Powder, Granulated Garlic, Cherry Powder, Granulated Onion, Stuffed in a Colored Beef Collagen Casing

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