Think Like Christ Ministries' Shop

White - Think Like Christ item
$20

Step out in style and purpose with the Think Like Christ T-shirt — a bold reminder to live with compassion, humility, and faith. Crafted from premium cotton, this crisp white tee pairs perfectly with anything while sharing a message that truly matters. Soft, breathable, and designed for everyday comfort, it’s more than just clothing — it’s a statement of belief.

Think Like Christ – 3" Inspirational Sticker
$2

Carry your faith wherever you go with the Think Like Christ sticker — a simple yet powerful daily reminder to lead with love, patience, and grace. Perfect for laptops, water bottles, journals, or coffee cups, this high-quality vinyl sticker adds a clean, uplifting touch to your everyday essentials.

Details:

  • Size: 3 inches (perfect for laptops, cups, or notebooks)
  • Material: Durable, waterproof vinyl
  • Finish: Glossy / matte (customizable)
  • Fade-resistant and long-lasting adhesive
  • Easy to apply and remove without residue

Perfect For:
Faith-based gifts, church groups, youth ministries, or anyone who loves to share positivity through small, meaningful details.

