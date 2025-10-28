Think Like Christ Ministries' Shop

Offered by
Step out in style and purpose with the Think Like Christ T-shirt — a bold reminder to live with compassion, humility, and faith. Crafted from premium cotton, this crisp white tee pairs perfectly with anything while sharing a message that truly matters. Soft, breathable, and designed for everyday comfort, it’s more than just clothing — it’s a statement of belief.
Carry your faith wherever you go with the Think Like Christ sticker — a simple yet powerful daily reminder to lead with love, patience, and grace. Perfect for laptops, water bottles, journals, or coffee cups, this high-quality vinyl sticker adds a clean, uplifting touch to your everyday essentials.
Faith-based gifts, church groups, youth ministries, or anyone who loves to share positivity through small, meaningful details.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!