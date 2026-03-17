THINK PINK GIVEAWAY - WIN A MIAMIGRADS PHOTOSHOOT

Each $5 donation is an entry to win a Graduation Photography Package with Miamigrads! Three Winners will receive a 1:1 photoshoot valued at $500 each, and one Grand Prize Winner will win a photoshoot for their friend group of any number of grads!





If you don’t win but still wish to book a session with us for ANY year in the future, we match 50% of your raffle purchases from your deposit with Miamigrads.





For example, 10 Entries x $5/Entry = $50 in Tickets, and Miamigrads will match a deposit for $25 for any bookings you have with them!