Think Positive Club's Shop

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About this shop
Handmade by local artists, this piece is more than jewelry—it’s intention you can wear.
Designed to reflect positivity, alignment, and self-expression, each necklace is uniquely crafted with care and purpose.
Every purchase supports mental wellness programs in our community.
Wear the mindset.
A tiny reminder that you’ve got this.
Designed to bring encouragement and a little smile to your day, this piece is perfect to keep on your desk, gift to a friend, or carry with you as a daily boost of positivity.
More than merch. It’s a mindset.
✨ Every purchase helps support free community mental wellness programs.
Pocket Positivity Chick 🐥
A tiny reminder that you are doing amazing.
This little chick is here to cheer you on—whether you keep it for yourself or gift it to someone who needs a boost.
Small, uplifting, and full of good energy, it’s the perfect daily reminder to keep going and believe in yourself.
More than merch. It’s a mindset.
✨ Every purchase helps support free community mental wellness programs.
A small reminder to stay positive
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!