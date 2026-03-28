Think Positive Club

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Think Positive Club

About this shop

Think Positive Club's Shop

The Mindset Necklace ✨ item
The Mindset Necklace ✨
$20


Handmade by local artists, this piece is more than jewelry—it’s intention you can wear.


Designed to reflect positivity, alignment, and self-expression, each necklace is uniquely crafted with care and purpose.


Every purchase supports mental wellness programs in our community.


Wear the mindset.


Pocket Positivity Duck 🐣 item
Pocket Positivity Duck 🐣
$15

A tiny reminder that you’ve got this.


Designed to bring encouragement and a little smile to your day, this piece is perfect to keep on your desk, gift to a friend, or carry with you as a daily boost of positivity.


More than merch. It’s a mindset.

✨ Every purchase helps support free community mental wellness programs.


Pocket Positivity Chick 🐥 item
Pocket Positivity Chick 🐥
$15

Pocket Positivity Chick 🐥

A tiny reminder that you are doing amazing.


This little chick is here to cheer you on—whether you keep it for yourself or gift it to someone who needs a boost.


Small, uplifting, and full of good energy, it’s the perfect daily reminder to keep going and believe in yourself.


More than merch. It’s a mindset.

✨ Every purchase helps support free community mental wellness programs.


stay positive item
stay positive
$5

A small reminder to stay positive

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