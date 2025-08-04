thinkCADASIL.org Silent Auction 1

auctionV2.input.startingBid
THIS CERTIFICATE ENTITLES YOU TO:
4 Tickets to a Regular-Season Home Game
For Boston University Men’s Ice Hockey
VALID:
Sept. 2025 – Mar. 2026
TO REDEEM:
Email [email protected] two weeks in advance.
Subject to availability. Not eligible on postseason, neutral, site events, or men’s ice hockey
vs. Boston College
Boston University Men's Hockey is one of the most prestigious programs in college hockey, known for its rich history and fierce competitiveness. The Terriers have won multiple national championships and consistently develop top-tier NHL talent. With a passionate fan base and a legacy of excellence, BU Hockey is a powerhouse in the NCAA.
Four great seats exclusively for One select home game during the 2025-2026 Season!
To redeem please contact the P-Bruins Front Office for details at [email protected] or call (401) 273-5000
The Providence Bruins are a professional ice hockey team based in Providence, Rhode Island. They are the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Boston Bruins of the National Hockey League (NHL). They play at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Valid for one Family Admission Pass voucher, valid for free one-time general daytime admission for 2 Adults and 2 Youth. Please note: this voucher is not valid for events or performances that require a separate ticket, such as Christmas by Candlelight which takes place in December each year, and Phantoms by Firelight which takes place in October each year.
Old Sturbridge Village, the largest outdoor history museum in the Northeast, depicts a rural New England town of the early 19th century. The Village is designed to approximate the look and feel of a historic landscape and includes more than 40 historic buildings, such as houses, working farms, meetinghouses, a district school, country store, water-powered mills, professional and trade shops – all situated along the Quinebaug River on the homeland of the Nipmuc peoples. Visitors begin their self-directed exploration by entering through either the Visitor Center or the Museum Education Center and move through the museum on dirt roads and pathways. Wayﬁnding and interpretive signage is positioned strategically throughout the museum.
The 240 scenic acres of the museum are divided into the Center Village and Countryside. Exhibition spaces are found throughout the campus. The Center Village is a grassy common surrounded by homes, trade shops, and businesses. In the Countryside, one encounters homes, working farms, trade shops, a mill pond with three water-powered mills, and an exhibit gallery. The remainder of the exhibition spaces are in the Visitor Center and along the road to the Herb Garden.
In addition to exploring the historic village on their own, visitors may encounter other spaces that enhance the museum’s story. The Museum Education Center has activity spaces including four working hearths, a woodworking studio, and other areas to engage groups in hands-on workshops. The 300-seat Brewer Theater, located in the Visitor Center, is used for lectures, performances, and multimedia showcases.
Located at: 1 Old Sturbridge Village Rd, Sturbridge, MA 01566-1198
Four (4) Reserved tickets to an April or May 2026 WooSox Home Game
Date must be mutually agreed upon with the WooSox.
Please contact Katie S. at
[email protected] by 5.1.2026 to redeem
The Worcester Red Sox (nicknamed the WooSox) are a professional minor league baseball team based in Worcester, Massachusetts.[a] Beginning play in 2021, the team is the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, succeeding the Pawtucket Red Sox. The team competes in the International League, known as the Triple-A East for the 2021 season,[7] and plays home games at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts.
The family pass expires expires seven (7) years from date of issuance. The voucher is valid for redemption only and is not transferable. The voucher has no cash value and may be redeemed only once. No refunds will be issued for unused portions. Please exchange your printed voucher for tickets upon arrival. We recommend calling the museum prior to visiting to ensure ticket availability. Please see our web-site for last minute museum closings due to extreme weather conditions. Terms and Conditions: PASSES ARE NOT VALID FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. 10/1 to 10/31. The museum is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years day. Please contact the museum for January closing dates.
The Salem Witch Museum is a history museum located at 19 1/2 Washington Square North in downtown Salem, Massachusetts across from Salem Common. The museum features a display of artifacts and archived information pertaining to the Salem Witch Trials of the 1690s.
This certificate is valid for a Private VIP Tour for ten (10) individuals at The Sports
Museum.
To redeem this certificate and book your Private VIP Tour, please contact
Nick Collins at [email protected].
The Sports Museum’s Private VIP Tour offers a customized, private tour
with either our Curator Richard Johnson or Associate Curator Brian Codagnone,
the two individuals responsible for The Sports Museum’s collection and exhibit, or a
senior member of our Sports Museum team. Your group will travel through Levels
2, 5, 6, and 9 of TD Garden while receiving in-depth stories about our artifacts and
exhibits that you cannot hear from anyone else. After your Private VIP tour of The
Sports Museum, you will be taken to your final stop to explore Boston Bruins
Heritage Hall at your own pace which includes the latest technologies, exhibits, and
artifacts that bring to life the remarkable moments of the incredible and storied
Boston Bruins franchise.
The Sports Museum is located inside the TD Garden at:
100 Legends Way
Boston, MA 02114
A Gift Certificate good for 2 Dry Run tickets ($100 value) to Boston Crawling’s Independence Pub Crawl.
Our Dry Run tickets do not include any pre-paid drinks but you’ll be able to purchase beverages directly from the bars we visit. For schedules and availability, please visit www.bostoncrawling.com. To redeem
this Gift Certificate, select a date and time and choose 2 Dry Run tickets. Then in the Promo Code section, enter BostonCharity and in the Comments section
enter the name of your charity.
This Gift Certificate never expires.
Our history tour pub crawls mix good times, cold drinks, & hidden history into a potent brew for a fun and memorable Boston experience.
The pub crawl begins at the Sam Adams Statue in front of Faneuil Hall at 6 Faneuil Hall Square, Boston, MA 02109. The Sam Adams Statue is located on the Congress Street side of Faneuil Hall. The statue is about 20 feet tall and features Sam Adams standing on top of a pedestal with his arms crossed. Your guide will be in front of the statue holding a Boston Crawling sign with our crawling baby logo
Enjoy a four (4) pack of tickets to the Bridegeport Islanders during the 2025-26 SEASON!
The Bridgeport Islanders are a professional ice hockey team based in Bridgeport, Connecticut. They are the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League's New York Islanders, who own the franchise. The team started in 2001–02 season and was purchased by the Islanders in 2004. The team plays their home games at the Total Mortgage Arena.
Valid at Canton Mass Location Only
Terms & Conditions: Promo code covers 1 ticket priced up to $68. Promo code has no cash value. Ticket expires 1 year from issue date. Promo code can be used at checkout when making a reservation on our website, www.TreeTopCanton.com.
Are you ready for the best Climbing and Zip-line experience that the Greater Boston area has to offer? TreeTop Adventures is a high ropes obstacle course located just 20 minutes south of Boston in Canton, MA. Our 10 trails range in difficulty from beginner to expert and consist of obstacles like rolling logs, bridges, ladders, tight ropes, zip-lines and more!
Our trails are built for climbers ages 7 and up. Every age and fitness level will find trails that are both Challenging and Fun! The experience is safe, fun and most importantly exciting! Trained Staff monitor the Park and are there to assist you if needed.
Located at: 200 New Boston Dr., Canton, MA 02021-2825
This certificate entitles the winner to (4) General Admission Tickets to a 2026 Yale Football home game
(Excluding Harvard). Games to be played at the Yale Bowl.
The Yale Bulldogs football program represents Yale University in college football in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA). Yale's football program, founded in 1872, is one of the oldest in the world. Since their founding, the Bulldogs have won 27 national championships, two of the first three Heisman Trophy winners (Larry Kelley in 1936 and Clint Frank in 1937), 100 consensus All-Americans, 28 College Football Hall of Fame inductees, including the "Father of American Football" Walter Camp, the first professional football player Pudge Heffelfinger, and coaching giants Amos Alonzo Stagg, Howard Jones, Tad Jones and Carmen Cozza. With over 900 wins, Yale ranks in the top ten for most wins in college football history.
Valid through 12/31/2025
Details: Visit any 1 day during the 2025 operating season. Admission includes unlimited rides and access to Crocodile Cove Water Park.
Admission is free for children 3 and under.
Operating calendar subject to change, visit LakeCompounce.com to see full operating schedule prior to visit.
Make your getaway to the hills and thrills of Lake Compounce. For over 175 years, families have made their escape to the rides, slides, and surprises of America’s first amusement park. Take on classic coasters like the award-winning Boulder Dash. Soak in the refreshing fun of Connecticut’s largest water park, Crocodile Cove. And our smallest guests will enjoy the mighty thrills of Kiddie Land. Drop in all year long with seasonal events like Phantom Fall Fest and the Christmas spectacular Holiday Lights '25.
Located at 185 Enterprise Drive, Bristol, CT 06010
Each card is valid for one free general admission.
Not valid for special events or programs, including First Friday.
The New Britain Museum of American Art’s founding in 1903 entitles the institution to be designated the first museum of strictly American art in the country. That year, a $20,000 gift of gold bonds to the Museum’s former parent, the New Britain Institute, from industrialist John Butler Talcott, created funds to purchase ”modern oil paintings.” Subsequent purchases, with advice from New York museums and galleries, further defined ”modern” to mean American works of art, now numbering more than 8,300. With particular strengths in colonial portraiture, the Hudson River School, American Impressionism, and the Ash Can School, not to mention the important mural series The Arts of Life in America by Thomas Hart Benton, the Museum relies heavily on its permanent collection for exhibitions and programming, yet also displays a significant number of borrowed shows and work by emerging artists. The singular focus on American art and its panoramic view of American artistic achievement make the New Britain Museum of American Art a significant teaching resource available to the local, regional, and national public.
Located at: 56 Lexington St., New Britain, Connecticut, 06052-1417
The certificate is valid for a Family Four Pack. Four (4) tickets in the Attack Zone (Light Blue).
Valid during 2025-2026 regular season
Not valid Opening Night or other Premium Games.
Contact front office at least 14 days before the game you wish to attend.
Merchandise includes two Baseball Caps, one T-Shirt, two toy pucks, two wristbans and two decals
The Springfield Thunderbirds are the AHL Affiliate of the St. Louis Blues.
This cerificate is valid for A Family Membership with one year free admission for 2 Adults.
Children under 18 are free.
Valid for one year from enrollment date.
Member discounts for additional museum programs and events as well as the Museum Store.
Prize also includes two Grandma Moses prints, and a selection of Grandma Moses post cards.
Bennington Museum got its start in 1852 with the incorporation of the Bennington Historical Association. The Association was originally founded to commemorate the pivotal 1777 Revolutionary War battle fought near Bennington and named for the town. In 1891, following the dedication of the 306-foot-tall Bennington Battle Monument, the Association turned its attention to a more comprehensive preservation of history, art, and culture of the region.
Located at 75 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201-2885
Package Includes - (4) Tickets to 2025-2026 Men's Hockey Home Game & two certificates for (4) Tickets to one Men's or Woman's Basketball Home Game.
Tickets redeemed at Tsongas Center.
Not redeemable for cash.
Not replaceable if lost or stolen.
Not valid for Road games, Neutral Site games or Playoff Games.
Tsongas Center located at 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Lowell, MA
Costello Athletic Center 275 Riverside St., Lowell, MA
Valid for two tickets to a University of Rhode Island Men's Basketball game.
Valid in Mezzanine seating only.
Cannot be redeemed for PC game.
The Rhode Island Rams men's basketball team is a college basketball program that competes in NCAA Division I and the Atlantic 10 Conference. The team was recently under the direction of head coach Archie Miller. The Rams play their home games at the Ryan Center (capacity 7,657) which opened in 2002.
Located at 1 Lincoln Almond Plaza, Kingston, RI 02881
University of New Hampshire Ticket Package (4 Men’s Basketball Tickets, 4 Men’s Hockey, 4 Women’s Basketball Tickets, 4 Women’s Hockey, 4 UNH Gymnastics)
Hockey Tickets: Valid for (4) Loge Box Tickets tickets to any regular season home game. *Excluding Maine Games.
Men's Basketball: Valid for (4) tickets to any regular season home game.
Gymnastics: Valid for (4) tickets to any regular season home meet.
Woman's Hockey: Valid for (4) tickets to any regular season home game.
Women's Basketball: Valid for (4) tickets to any regular season home game.
The school's athletic teams are the Wildcats, and they compete in the NCAA Division I. New Hampshire is a member of the America East Conference for men's basketball, cross country, track and field, soccer, swimming & diving and tennis; and women's lacrosse, crew, field hockey, and volleyball. The women's gymnastics program competes in the Eastern Atlantic Gymnastics League at the Division I level. They also compete in Hockey East in men's and women's ice hockey, Eastern Collegiate Ski Association for skiing, as well as the Coastal Athletic Association for football at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS, formerly known as Division I-AA) level.
Located at: 105 Main St., Thompson Hall, Durham, NH
Valid for one Adult Admission Ticket and one Youth Ticket (ages 5-12)
Must be redeemed for a daily admission ticket at the ticket counter.
Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level. The Hall of Fame has more than 475 inductees and 40,000 sq. ft. of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame Museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo "Court of Dreams." Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 150 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad.
Located at: 1000 Hall of Fame Ave., Springfield MA 01105
Voucher valid for up to (4) guests to the Springfield Museums.
Single visit only.
Partial credit may not be used for future admissions.
Does not include planetarium or special exhibit fees.
Cannot be combined with other offers or used for membership.
Located in the heart of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts, the Springfield Museums offer access to five world-class museums, including the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum and the Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden, all under a single admission.
Located at: 21 Edwards Street, Springfield, MA 01103
Valid on any regularly scheduled Charles River Sightseeing Cruises.
Not valid for any sunset or speialty cruise.
Please call to confirm schedule.
Since its creation in 1990, the Charles River Boat Company has offered guests the chance to experience the sights of Boston from the best vantage point in the city, while highlighting Boston’s rich maritime history. We are the only company offering cruises on the historic Charles River with views of both Boston and Cambridge.
A family run business, the Charles River Boat Company was founded with the ideals of providing a comfortable environment, genuine guides, and an alternative approach to exploring the great city of Boston – for locals and visitors alike. Starting with just one boat, the Charles River Boat Company has grown to a fleet of 5 vessels carrying over 60,000 passengers per year!
With spectacular views of the Boston skyline, Old Ironsides, Harvard University and more, our sightseeing tours and private cruises are nothing less than spectacular. Whether you are planning an intimate group event or looking for an enjoyable afternoon adventure, come cruise with us and experience the relaxing and entertaining atmosphere on the Charles River and Boston Harbor!
Located at: 100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA 02141
Valid for two adults and 2 student admissions (5-17).
Expires November 1, 2027
Just north of downtown Burlington, VT the Ethan Allen Homestead marks the last residence of Ethan Allen, leader in the American Revolution and key founder of Vermont. In addition to the historic 1785 Allen house, the museum operates as a cultural center celebrating the history of all who have called the Winooski intervale home over the centuries.
Located at: 1 Ethan Allen Homestead, Burlington, VT
05408
Valid for 4 Mens Basketball Tickets to one regular season home game and 4 Womans Basketball Tickets to one regular season home game.
Subject to availability.
The Vermont Catamounts men's basketball team is the men's basketball team that represents the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. The school's team currently competes in the America East Conference and plays its home games at Patrick Gym. The team has reached the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament ten times, in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2010, 2012, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2024. UVM famously upset Syracuse University in the first round of the 2005 tournament. The Catamounts are coached by John Becker.
The Vermont Catamounts women's basketball team is the basketball team that represents the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. The school's team currently competes in the America East Conference and plays its home games at Patrick Gym.
Located at: 85 S Prospect St, Burlington, VT 05405
Valid for two admission passes to ICA.
*Cannot be used for performances, events or films.
Valid through November 2026.
The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) is an art museum and exhibition space located in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. The museum was founded as the Boston Museum of Modern Art in 1936.
Located at: 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston MA 02210
Valid for 4 Tickets to a regular season home game during the 2025-2026 season.
Not valid for Home Opener
Certificate must be redeemed a minimum of one week in advance.
No refunds, exchanges or transfers on certificate pr redeemed tickets.
Based on availibility.
No cash value.
Expires 4/26/2026
The Maine Mariners are a professional ice hockey team in the ECHL that began play in the 2018–19 season. Based in Portland, Maine, the team plays their home games at Cross Insurance Arena. The team participates in the North Division of the Eastern Conference. The team replaced the American Hockey League's Portland Pirates after the franchise became the Springfield Thunderbirds in 2016.
Located at: 94 Free Street, Portland, ME 04101
Valid for one Family Day Pass Certificate up to 2 adults and up to four children (up to age 17).
Must live at same address.
Valid through 2026 season.
Shelburne Museum is a museum of art, design, and Americana located in Shelburne, Vermont, United States. Over 150,000 works are exhibited in 39 exhibition buildings, 25 of which are historic and were relocated to the museum grounds. It is located on 45 acres near Lake Champlain.
Located at: 6000 Shelburne Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482-6009
Valid for one Family Admission Pass voucher, valid for free one-time general daytime admission for 2 Adults and 2 Youth.
Valid through 8/11/2026
This voucher is not valid for special events or performances that require a separate ticket.
Coggeshall Farm Museum is a non-profit farm museum in Colt State Park in Bristol, Rhode Island, U.S.A.
The eighteenth century coastal tenant farm is located on 48 acres of land in Bristol and features interpreters and authentic reenactments of farm life in the year 1799. In the early nineteenth-century Wilbur and Eliza Coggeshall were tenant farmers at the farm. The Coggeshalls' son, Chandler Coggeshall, later became a politician and helped to found what is now the University of Rhode Island in 1888. The farm later became part of the Colt Estate. In 1965 the State of Rhode Island purchased the Colt Estate for use as a state park, and the Bristol Historical Society petitioned the state for permission to preserve the farm house on the property as a museum. In 1968 the Bristol Historical Society signed a lease and constructed various outbuildings. Coggeshall Farm Museum was established in 1973 to educate modern Americans about eighteenth century New England farm life.
Valid for 4 complimentary Tickets.
Children under 17 free.
Valid through 11/30/2026.
The Wadsworth Atheneum is an art museum in Hartford, Connecticut. The Wadsworth is noted for its collections of European Baroque art, ancient Egyptian and Classical bronzes, French and American Impressionist paintings, Hudson River School landscapes, modernist masterpieces and contemporary works, as well as collections of early American furniture and decorative arts.
Founded in 1842 and opened in 1844, it is the oldest continually operating public art museum in the United States.
The museum is located at 600 Main Street in a distinctive castle-like building in downtown Hartford, Connecticut, the state's capital. With 75,000 square feet (7,000 m2) of exhibition space, the museum is the largest art museum in the state of Connecticut. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970.
The museum is a member of the North American Reciprocal Museums program.
Located at: 600 Main Street, Hartford, Connecticut,
THIS certificate entitles you to FIVE (5) TICKETS to any 2025-2026 Northeastern Men's Hockey game.
MUST BE REDEEMED AT MATTHEWS ARENA BOX OFFICE.
ALL GAMES BASED ON AVAILABILITY.
VOUCHER MUST BE PRESENT IN ORDER TO REDEEM TICKETS.
The Northeastern Huskies men's ice hockey team is an NCAA Division I college ice hockey program that represents Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. The team has competed in Hockey East since 1984 and has won three tournament titles, having previously played in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), where they won one tournament championship. The Huskies play home games at the 4,666-seat Matthews Arena, the world's oldest hockey arena still in use.
Valid for 4 Mini Golf Tickets
Valid from May 2026 - October 2026
Must use preassigned one time code provided with prize.
Located at: 95 Desert Rd., Freeport, ME We are located 2 miles north of exit 20 off of 295, at the dead end of Desert Rd.
Valid for $50 to be used at any Big Night Venue.
For more information on our venues, please visit BigNight.com.
Our gift cards can be used at all of our Big Night venues:
https://www.bignight.com/big-night-restaurants
https://www.bignight.com/big-night-nightlife
Big Night Big Heart is a charitable foundation created by Big Night Entertainment Group, New England’s prominent hospitality company. We partner with qualified charitable organizations in effort to transform our local communities for the better through volunteering, fundraising events and donations.
Valid for a $25 Gift Certificate.
One time use only.
Cannot be combined with other offers and any unused value after purchase will be forfeited.
Must use code on certificate.
GourmetGiftBaskets.com was founded in 2002 with family values and the desire to provide exceptional gifts for all of life’s special occasions. Through years of working in his family’s flower shop in New Hampshire, President & CEO Ryan Abood naturally realized an opportunity to provide handmade, high quality gift baskets. What began with two family members in the basement of a flower shop has exploded into a multi-million dollar company recognized multiple times by Inc.500, Internet Retailer, Enterprise Bank, and more, while still remaining true to its core values of exceptional gourmet ingredients handcrafted with care. As this entrepreneurial family spirit continues in the next generation with the birth of the youngest Abood last spring, this proud family business will continue to exceed gourmet gifting expectations.
Certificate valid for SANTA’S CHRISTMAS - EXPRESS TICKETS "FAMILY FOUR PACK" VALUE $156
Valid before 12/24/2025
Please read: Donations vouchers are given to support organizations that are in our community. Charmingfare Farm Donation Voucher is not a Gift Card. Therefore, this voucher is only valid for the event/activity, date(s), time and conditions as stated on this voucher. Donations vouchers must be used in one visit and cannot be resold, transferred for value, redeemed for cash, or applied to any other event or activity. Charmingfare Farm is not responsible if this donation voucher is lost, stolen, destroyed, or used without permission. Additional restrictions may apply.
For more details about the event please visit www.VisitTheFarm.com
Located at: 774 High St, Candia, NH 03034
This certificate entitles the bearer to 4 Tickets to any home regular season game, except SLU or Family Weekend for the 2025 – 2026 Clarkson Men’s Hockey Season.
Please email [email protected] or call the box office at 315-268-4176 to notify us of your winning this certificate no later than 14 day’s prior to the game . Please bring this certificate with you to Cheel Arena when you come to claim your tickets. No Certificate no tickets.
The Clarkson Golden Knights men's ice hockey team is a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I college ice hockey program that represents Clarkson University. The Golden Knights have been a member of ECAC Hockey since 1962, and play their home games at Cheel Arena in Potsdam, New York.
Valid for 4 Premium tickets to any one Hofstra Men’s or Women’s Basketball home game in the 2025-2026 season!
Hofstra University is a private research university in Hempstead, New York in the United States. It originated in 1935 as an extension of New York University and became an independent college in 1939.
Comprising ten schools, including the Zucker School of Medicine and the Maurice A. Deane School of Law, Hofstra has hosted a series of prominent presidential conferences and several United States presidential debates.
Valid for two (2) Adult and two (2) Children (ages 2-15)
Tickets are not refundable or eligible for any discounts.
Valid through 8/22/26
Located at: One Manhattan Square
Rochester, New York 14607
The Strong National Museum of Play (also known as just The Strong Museum or simply the Strong) is part of The Strong in Rochester, New York, United States. Established in 1969 and initially based on the personal collection of Rochester native Margaret Woodbury Strong, the museum opened to the public in 1982, after several years of planning, cataloguing, and exhibition development for the museum's new building in downtown Rochester.
Valid for two Tickets.
The National Comedy Center is the United States’ official cultural institution and museum dedicated to the art form of comedy. The state-of-the-art museum celebrates comedy’s great minds and unique voices, from Charlie Chaplin to Dave Chappelle. Exclusive collections and world-class exhibits provide an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the time-honed creative processes that have elevated comedy to an art form. More than 50 immersive exhibits take visitors on an interactive journey through comedy history, from early vaudeville acts to the latest viral memes. Visitors will leave the museum with a profound appreciation for comedy icons and innovators, as well as the tremendous influence of humor on how we think, live and laugh.
Located at: 203 W 2nd St, Jamestown, NY 14701
Valid for 4 General Admission Tickets for the 2026 Season.
Voucher must be redeemed in Person at Ticket Office.
Subject to Availability.
Cannot be upgraded.
No cash value.
The Portland Sea Dogs are a Minor League Baseball team based in Portland, Maine, playing in the Eastern League. Established in 1994, the Sea Dogs are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
The Sea Dogs' home stadium is Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field, in Portland ME.
Certificate entitles the bearer to two (2) tickets good for any show*
*Excludes Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. performances, extension performances, special engagements, & non-season shows.
Must be redeemed in advance in person or by e-mail.
May not be combined with any other offer.
Redeemed gift certicates cannot be exchanged or refunded.
Subject to availability.
Founded in 1984, Sandra Feinstein - Gamm Theatre is an entertainment company, specializing in presenting plays and live theatrical performances. Based in Pawtucket, R.I., the theater has more than 1,800 subscribers. In addition to live theater, the entertainment firm serves the public with an array of educational outreach programs and services, designed to support the theatrical experience and help sustain and enhance the intellectual and cultural life of its community.
Located at: 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI
Valid for 4 Orchestra Tickets to Mozart and Dvořák Quintets Presented in Collaboration with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.
Valid for the 3 p.m. performance on Sunday, February 22, 2026.
Certificate must be returned 2 weeks prior to performance date. Tickets may not be exchanged or returned.
This performance features an exceptional ensemble of artists in a program of chamber works by Mozart, Kodály, and Dvořák. With renowned musicians Paul Huang, Danbi Um, Paul Neubauer, Daniel Phillips, and Dmitri Atapine, the afternoon promises a rich and dynamic exploration of string quintet masterworks.
Located at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts 720 Northern Boulevard, Brookville, NY 11548.
Valid for Four (4) Center Ice Ticket vouchers for any 2025-2026 regular season home game.
*Not valid for playoffs.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a professional minor league ice hockey team based in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators play in the South Division of the ECHL's Eastern Conference. They play their home games at Gas South Arena, approximately 22 miles (35 km) northeast of Atlanta.
Certificate valid for (4) four Right Field Porch Tickets.
Valid for any regular season Tuesday-Thursday game.
May be redeemed for ticket of equal or lesser value.
Tickets subject to availability.
No refunds.
Cannot be combined with any other offers.
This original voucher must be redeemed in a single transaction at the box office.
Not valid opening night or any holidays.
Not valid for playoff games.
Expires 9/6/2026.
The Hartford Yard Goats are a Minor League Baseball team based in Hartford, Connecticut. The Yard Goats, which play in the Eastern League, are the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The team was founded in 2016 when the New Britain Rock Cats relocated to Hartford. The Yard Goats' home stadium is Dunkin' Park.
Certificate valid for (4) four Upper Level Dugout Tickets and (4) Renegades Hats.
Valid for any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday home game during the 2026 reqular season
This certificate does not guarantee ticket availability and must be exchanged in person.
Gift certificates must be exchanged for tickets at the Heritage Financial Park Box Office.
Certificate expires 9/7/2026.
The Hudson Valley Renegades are a Minor League Baseball team based in Fishkill, New York. The High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Renegades play in the South Atlantic League. The Renegades play their home games at Heritage Financial Park. From 1994 to 2020, the team competed in the Class A Short Season New York–Penn League.
This certificate entitles the bearer to (1) Family 4 Pack for the 2026 baseball season, including but not limited to: (4) Dugout Box Tickets to a Syracuse Mets home game; (1) Parking Pass; and a Food Voucher.
This experience can be used at any regular season home game during the 2026 Season, subject to availability and blackout dates.
This certificate must be redeemed at least one month in advance of the game, dates are subject to availability.
The Syracuse Mets are a Minor League Baseball team of the International League and the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets. They are located in Syracuse, New York, and play their home games at NBT Bank Stadium, which opened in 1997 and has a seating capacity of 10,815.
Voucher valid for 2 VIP Combo tickets to WonderWorks Destiny.
Valid through 10/12/2026.
Located at: 9090 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204
"WonderWorks is an amusement park for the mind with 40,000 square feet of “edu-tainment”. The attraction combines education and entertainment with more than 100 hands on exhibits that challenge the mind and spark the imagination. This once top-secret laboratory was located in the Bermuda triangle. An experiment gone awry lifted the laboratory carrying it to Destiny USA in Syracuse where it landed upside down. Luckily all of the exhibits remained intact and available for guests to explore."
Valid for (6) Six General Admission tickets.
Non refundable.
Not for resale.
Valid through 8/28/2026.
Located at: 6200 Hermann Park Drive
Houston, TX 77030
The Houston Zoo is a 55-acre (22 ha) zoological park located within Hermann Park in Houston, Texas, United States. The zoo houses over 6,000 animals from more than 900 species. It receives around 2 million visitors each year and is the second most visited zoo in the United States, surpassed only by the San Diego Zoo.[3] It is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The zoo has been operated by the non-profit corporation Houston Zoo since 2002, and was previously operated by the City of Houston.
Valid for Two Box setss to any regular season home game.
Not valid for Saturdays or July 4th.
Tickets based on availability.
The Chesapeake Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George's Stadium. From 1993 to 2024, the team was known as the Bowie Baysox.
Valid for (4) Tickets to any 2025-2026 regular season home game.
Based on availability.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights women's basketball team is the intercollegiate women's basketball program representing Rutgers University–New Brunswick. The school competes in the Big Ten Conference in Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
Valid for (2) Two Day Passes and Gear at any Rock Spot Climbing Location.
Certificate cannot be replaced and has no cash value.
Locations are in Malden, Brookline, South Boston and Boston-Dedham Massachusetts; Lincoln, Providence and Peace Dale Rhode Island; and New Haven and Wallingford Connecticut.
Since 1998, Rock Spot Climbing has provided unforgettable experiences for climbers of all ages and ability levels. Whether you are new to the sport, or a seasoned climber, our gyms are warm and inviting. Walk-ins are welcome, and we have options for day use, memberships, and punch passes so you can choose the experience that suits you best. Our amazing local teams will have you climbing in minutes and when you’re ready, we make it simple to join our incredible communities with programs to support you for your entire climbing journey. Select a location near you to learn more and plan your climbing adventure with us.
Valid for a Tyler Kolek Autographed photo (Value $100)
The New York Knickerbockers, shortened and more commonly referred to as the New York Knicks, are an American professional basketball team based in the New York City borough of Manhattan. The Knicks compete in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as a member of the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.
Valid for a Cam Heyward Autographed photo (Value $100)
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a professional American football team based in Pittsburgh. The Steelers compete in the National Football League (NFL) as a member of the American Football Conference (AFC) North division. Founded in 1933, the Steelers are the seventh-oldest franchise in the NFL, and the oldest franchise in the AFC.
