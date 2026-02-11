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Thinking for a Change (T4C) is a research-based cognitive-behavioral intervention designed to help individuals develop positive thinking patterns, improve decision-making skills, and make meaningful life changes. This structured program integrates cognitive restructuring, social skills development, and problem-solving techniques to empower participants to break negative cycles and build a more productive future.
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