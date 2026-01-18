The F'Oda Collective

Hosted by

The F'Oda Collective

About this event

Thinking of You Fundraising Event

Manhattan

New York, NY, USA

General Admission
$50

Includes entry, drinks, and appetizers, plus access to the program, mini-documentary, and musical performance.

Supporter
$150

Includes all General Admission benefits, with a meaningful contribution toward bringing Thinking of You to New York City.

Patron
$500

Includes all Supporter benefits, priority access, and special acknowledgment as a key contributor supporting the NYC presentation of Thinking of You.

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