Iyal Isai Nadagam Of Arizona Corporation

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Iyal Isai Nadagam Of Arizona Corporation

About this event

Thinnai Kutcheri - Season 2 | A One-Day Immersion in Bhakti

Chandler

AZ, USA

Suprabhātha Pārāyanam (6am-7am)
Free

Will be chanting the following:

  • Venkateshwara Suprabhātham
  • Thiruppāvai
  • Thiruvempāvai / Thirupalliezhuchi
  • Location: Main Hall (Indoors)
Mahaperiyavā Nāmasankeerthanam (7am-8:30am)
Free

By Sri. Dinesh & Co

  • A devotional Namasankeerthanam session in praise of Kanchi Mahaperiyavā, invoking his blessings through collective chanting and singing.
Vināyagar Mahimai (8:30-9am)
Free

By Smt. Subha Jegadesan


Event Description -

Join us for a spiritually enriching pravachanam (discourse) exploring the Mahimai (glory) of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the embodiment of wisdom, compassion, and clarity. This discourse highlights the deeper meaning behind Vinayagar’s form, symbolism, and timeless teachings.


Shloka Pārāyanam (9am-11am)
Free

Will be chanting the following:


•⁠ ⁠Bhaja Govindam
•⁠ ⁠Vishnu Sahasranamam
•⁠ ⁠Hanuman Chalisa
•⁠ ⁠Lalitha Sahasranamam
•⁠ ⁠Mahisasura Mardhini
•⁠ ⁠Kandha Shasthi Kavasam
•⁠ ⁠Lingashtakam

Nāmasankeerthanam (11am-12:30pm)
Free

By Smt. Amritha Sekhar & Co


Come immerse in another unique session of Nāmāsankeerthanam - singing and chanting the divine names of Bhagavan with bhakti, rhythm, and collective energy


Hare Rama Hare Krishna Japam (12:30-1:30pm)
Free

Divine group chanting of Hare Rama Hare Krishna Mantra

Harikathā - Srimad Bhāgavatham (1:30-3pm)
Free

By. Smt. Hema Hari


A captivating Harikathā offering an introduction to the Srimad Bhāgavatham, also known as the Naama Mahima Purānam. This session highlights the power of the divine name and includes engaging narrations of select episodes from the Bhāgavatham, bringing its timeless devotion and wisdom to life.

Sundara Kāndam Pravachanam (3-4:30)
Free

By Smt. Sundari Amma


A spiritually elevating discourse on the sacred Sundara Kāndam, the heart of the Ramayana. This revered section celebrates Hanuman’s unwavering bhakti, divine strength, and selfless service. Known for its immense spiritual potency, Sundara Kāndam is believed to remove obstacles, bring protection, and fill the devotee’s life with courage and grace.

Sthala Purana Vaibhavam - Srivilliputhur (4:30-5:30pm)
Free

By. Sri Srivatsan Sridharan


A detailed and inspiring session on the sacred Srivilliputhur Temple, home of Āṇḍāl and a jewel of Divya Desams. This presentation covers the temple’s Sthala Purānam, divine history, architectural grandeur, and its importance in Vaishnava tradition.

Bhajana Seva (5:30-6:30pm)
Free

A community Bhajan session with live accompaniments, a fitting conclusion for a 12hr long Season 2 of Thinnai Kutcheri - Bringing together Arts, Spirituality & Culture

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