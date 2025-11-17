Thinnai Kutcheri - Season 2 | A One-Day Immersion in Bhakti

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AZ, USA
Will be chanting the following:
By Sri. Dinesh & Co
By Smt. Subha Jegadesan
Event Description -
Join us for a spiritually enriching pravachanam (discourse) exploring the Mahimai (glory) of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the embodiment of wisdom, compassion, and clarity. This discourse highlights the deeper meaning behind Vinayagar’s form, symbolism, and timeless teachings.
Will be chanting the following:
• Bhaja Govindam
• Vishnu Sahasranamam
• Hanuman Chalisa
• Lalitha Sahasranamam
• Mahisasura Mardhini
• Kandha Shasthi Kavasam
• Lingashtakam
By Smt. Amritha Sekhar & Co
Come immerse in another unique session of Nāmāsankeerthanam - singing and chanting the divine names of Bhagavan with bhakti, rhythm, and collective energy
Divine group chanting of Hare Rama Hare Krishna Mantra
By. Smt. Hema Hari
A captivating Harikathā offering an introduction to the Srimad Bhāgavatham, also known as the Naama Mahima Purānam. This session highlights the power of the divine name and includes engaging narrations of select episodes from the Bhāgavatham, bringing its timeless devotion and wisdom to life.
By Smt. Sundari Amma
A spiritually elevating discourse on the sacred Sundara Kāndam, the heart of the Ramayana. This revered section celebrates Hanuman’s unwavering bhakti, divine strength, and selfless service. Known for its immense spiritual potency, Sundara Kāndam is believed to remove obstacles, bring protection, and fill the devotee’s life with courage and grace.
By. Sri Srivatsan Sridharan
A detailed and inspiring session on the sacred Srivilliputhur Temple, home of Āṇḍāl and a jewel of Divya Desams. This presentation covers the temple’s Sthala Purānam, divine history, architectural grandeur, and its importance in Vaishnava tradition.
A community Bhajan session with live accompaniments, a fitting conclusion for a 12hr long Season 2 of Thinnai Kutcheri - Bringing together Arts, Spirituality & Culture
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