Third Annual Golf Tournament

You will be provided with breakfast, lunch, soft drinks, and access to the beverage cart.
**If you are purchasing a Platinum or Gold Sponsorship, skip this and scroll down to the sponsorship options.
One Mulligan (Limit 1 per person)
$10
Limit 4 per team
50/50 Raffle Ticket
$20
Unlimited tickets available. Winner will walk away with 50% of the pot. The other 50% will be donated to Bright Spot Sober Living.
Platinum Sponsor Foursome
free
(Only choose this ticket if you are also purchasing a Platinum Sponsorship)
You will be provided with breakfast, lunch, soft drinks, and access to the beverage cart.
Gold Sponsor Foursome
$250
(Only choose this ticket if you are also purchasing a Gold Sponsorship)
You will be provided with breakfast, lunch, soft drinks, and access to the beverage cart.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
(If you plan to play in the tournament, please select the "Platinum Sponsor Foursome" ticket as well to save your spot on the course)
Complimentary foursome, your company name and logo in program, signage at the event, option for promotional material in goodie bag, and webpage and social media recognition.
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
(If you plan to play in the tournament, please purchase the "Gold Sponsor Foursome" ticket as well to save your spot on the course)
1/2 off foursome, signage at the event, your company name and logo in program, option for promotional material in goodie bag, and webpage and social media recognition.
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
(If you plan to play in the tournament, please purchase the "One Foursome" ticket as well to save your spot on the course)
Your company name and logo in program, signage at the event, option for promotional material in goodie bag, and webpage and social media recognition.
Longest Drive Sponsor
$700
Your company and logo in event program, signage at the assigned hole, option for promotional material in goodie bag and webpage and social media recognition.
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500
Your company and logo in event program, signage at the assigned hole, option for promotional material in goodie bag and webpage and social media recognition.
Hole Sponsor
$300
Includes your company and logo in event program, signage at the assigned hole, option for promotional material in goodie bag and webpage and social media recognition.
