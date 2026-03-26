Third Annual Miles For Maddie Golf Tournament

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About this event
Eighteen holes w/ cart and lunch.
Round for 4 w/ cart and lunch
Company sign at a designated hole
Social media recognition
Provides prizes for longest drives
Mention on social media and website
Sign on longest drive holes
Provides prizes for closest to pin
Mention on social media and website
Sign on closest to pin holes
Provides a sleeve of balls for every player
Mention on social media and website
Sign at clubhouse
Provides two mulligans for every team
Mention on social media and website
Sign at Clubhouse
Golf and lunch for 2
Company sign at designated hole
Mention on social media and website
Golf and lunch for 4
Companies sign at a designated hole
Mention on social media and website
Provides range balls for every player
Sign at the driving range
Mention on social media and website
Provides prize for longest putt on specified hole
Mention on social media and website
Sign at longest putt hole
$
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