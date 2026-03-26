Miles For Maddie

Hosted by

Miles For Maddie

About this event

Third Annual Miles For Maddie Golf Tournament

653 NH-106

Loudon, NH 03307, USA

Individual
$140

Eighteen holes w/ cart and lunch.

4 Players
$560
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Round for 4 w/ cart and lunch

Sponsor a Hole
$500

Company sign at a designated hole

Social media recognition

Longest Drive Sponsor
$1,000

Provides prizes for longest drives

Mention on social media and website

Sign on longest drive holes

Closest to Pin Sponsor
$1,000

Provides prizes for closest to pin

Mention on social media and website

Sign on closest to pin holes

Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,000

Provides a sleeve of balls for every player

Mention on social media and website

Sign at clubhouse

Mulligan Sponsor
$1,000

Provides two mulligans for every team

Mention on social media and website

Sign at Clubhouse


Pink Package
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Golf and lunch for 2

Company sign at designated hole

Mention on social media and website

Gold Package
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf and lunch for 4

Companies sign at a designated hole

Mention on social media and website


Range Sponsor
$1,500

Provides range balls for every player

Sign at the driving range

Mention on social media and website

Longest Putt Sponsor
$1,000

Provides prize for longest putt on specified hole

Mention on social media and website

Sign at longest putt hole

Add a donation for Miles For Maddie

$

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