About this event

Third Annual Pickleball Extreme and Silent Auction at The Broadmoor

1 Lake Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80906, USA

COMPETITIVE PICKLEBALL AND DINNER
$160

This ticket provides per person

-Warm up clinic with a pickleball pro

-One Competitive Pickleball Tournament entry

-One Welcome gift with pickleball prizes

-One Dinner and Drink (Dinner, Dessert, and one drink)

-Live performance from the famous Jerry, Joy, and Jeremy.

-One Entry into the attendance raffle (announced by Southwest Airlines)

-Special surprise musical guest

NON COMPETITIVE PICKLEBALL AND DINNER
$160

This ticket provides per person

-Warm up clinic with a pickleball pro

-One Non Competitive Pickleball Tournament entry

-One Welcome gift

-One Dinner and Drink (Dinner, Dessert, and one drink)

-Live performance from the famous Jerry, Joy, and Jeremy.

-One Entry into the attendance raffle (announced by Southwest Airlines)

-Special surprise musical guest

DINNER ONLY ENTRY
$125

-Dinner, Dessert and Drink

-Live performance from the famous Jerry, Joy, and Jeremy.

-One Entry into the attendance raffle (announced by Southwest Airlines)

-Special surprise musical guest.

Live Band Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship will help offset the cost for the live musical performers that perform and rock the house all night! There is nothing better than live music!

Your company or personal name given will be advertised on our website, on our emails, will receive social media shoutouts, along with live company announcements with an opportunity to speak to the guests and introduce the band!

Tax deductible

BAR SPONSORSHIP
$500

This sponsorship will help offset the cost for bar! There is nothing better than a well stocked bar. It's what loosens the mood and keeps the night going strong.

Your company or personal name given will be advertised on our website, on our emails, will receive social media shoutouts, along with live company announcements. You will have the opportunity to officially announce and open the bar at the reception! You can even joke that first round is on you! (:

Tax deductible

Court/Banner Sponsorship
$150

Have your company banner displayed on the pickleball courts AND at the reception. Two banners will be on display so your company is being seen all evening! Each court sponsor will be advertised on our website, on a social media post, and given a shoutout by a Project Aviator staff member during the event.

Tax deductible

LIVE MUSIC SURPRISE SPONSOR
$450

Be the sponsor of the most anticipated and energetic moment of the evening. Be the sponsor of the surprise, high energy, and one of a kind performer. 9-10PM.

Photography Sponsorship
$400

Sponsor the photographer who will capture the nights memories. Your company or your name will be advertised on our website, on a social media post, and given a shoutout by a Project Aviator staff member during the event.

Tax deductible

