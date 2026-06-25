Third Annual Pink Ribbon Gala

Includes VIP seating for 16 guests. Early event admission. Become a Hero Sponsor and make a lasting investment in hope, healing, and restoration. Your partnership directly supports the mission of Varga Medical Art by providing restorative medical tattoo services to survivors whose lives have been forever changed by breast cancer, traumatic injury, burns, congenital conditions, and other medically significant events.

A Hero Sponsorship is more than a donation. It is a commitment to restoring confidence, dignity, and quality of life.

Your Impact

Your Hero Sponsorship ensures that two survivors receive unlimited lifetime restorative medical tattoo services through Varga Medical Art, regardless of future financial hardship. Whether additional procedures are needed because of surgeries, aging, skin changes, or medical complications, these survivors will always have access to the care they need.

Your generosity provides lasting support for services including:

• 3D areola and nipple restoration following mastectomy and breast reconstruction

• Scar camouflage following surgery, burns, trauma, or self-harm

• Pigment restoration for conditions such as vitiligo and alopecia

• Restorative tattooing for congenital differences and other medically necessary procedures

Every sponsorship creates a legacy of healing that extends far beyond a single appointment.

Hero Sponsor Benefits

• Recognition as a Hero Sponsor at the Pink Ribbon Gala

• Premier logo placement on event signage and marketing materials

• Full-page recognition in the event program

• Recognition on the Varga Medical Art website

• Featured recognition across social media platforms

• Reserved premium table for eight guests

• Verbal recognition during the gala program

• Opportunity to display promotional materials at the event

• Recognition in post-event appreciation communications

• VIP photo opportunities during the gala

• Recognition as a year-round community partner supporting restorative medical tattooing and survivor care

Our Mission

“Our mission is more than skin deep. It is about changing lives, one tattoo at a time.”

Your Hero Sponsorship helps ensure that survivors never have to choose between financial hardship and the restorative care they deserve. Together, we are restoring confidence, rebuilding dignity, and changing lives for generations to come.

Hero Sponsorships are limited to preserve exclusivity and maximize recognition for each participating partner.



