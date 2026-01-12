The Pollinator Project Incorporated

Third Annual Pollinator Project Gala 2026

201 N Riverside Ave Suite C1

St Clair, MI 48079, USA

Premier Package
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Event Tickets
8 Premium Raffle Tickets (Value of $20 Each)
$100 General Raffle Tickets
6x8 Banner With Your Company Logo
Company Logo on All Advertising Material and Gala Gift Bags, Charcuterie Board Centerpiece, and $800 of Farm Products to Share

Platinum Table Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Platinum Table Sponsor $1500
8 Event Tickets
8 Premium Raffle Tickets (Value of $20 Each)
$100 General Raffle Tickets
Banner With Your Company Logo
Charcuterie Board Centerpiece
$400 Of Farm Products to Share

Gold Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gold Table Sponsor $1000
​8 Event Tickets
Name Listed on Gold Sponsor Signage
Charcuterie Board Centerpiece
$200 of Farm Products to Share

Corporate Banner
$250

Corporate Banner with your company logo $250

