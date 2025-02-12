2025 Third Annual PUBLIC SERVANTS ACTING

General Seating: doors open at 7:00 PM for concessions.
* Seating is first come, first served.
VIP Cocktail Table Seating for 2: Suggested Minimum Donation
$85
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
You and a guest can enjoy the show from your own VIP table!
*You will get admission for 2 people with this ticket
*You can add a 3rd person to the table with purchase of a General Admission ticket.
* Cocktail table seating is on a first come first serve basis unless you buy a Platinum Ticket (see below).
General Admission PLUS become a KCS Member!
$135
General Admission: doors open at 7:00 PM for seating and concessions.
PLUS You will receive a donation receipt for $100, become a KCS member, and be showcased on our website and programs!
**Seating is on a first come, first served basis.
VIP Cocktail Table Seating for 2 PLUS become a KCS Member!
$185
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
You and a guest can enjoy the show from your own VIP table!
**You will get admission for 2 people with this ticket.
**You can add a 3rd person to the table with purchase of a General Admission ticket.
**Cocktail table seating is on a first come first serve basis unless you buy a Platinum Ticket (see below).
**PLUS You will receive a donation receipt for $100, become a KCS member, and be showcased on our website and programs!
PLATINUM VIP Cocktail Seats for 2 & MUCH MORE!
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
You and a guest can enjoy the show from your own VIP table!
**You get admission for 2 people with this ticket.
**You may add a 3rd person to the table by purchasing a General Admission ticket.
**Your table will be in the front row.
** 2 Complimentary Cocktails.
**PLUS as a new KCS Supporter, you get TWO TICKETS to our Spring Show, Shirley Valentine (April 24-May 4, 2025.)
** You will be showcased on our website and in programs, and receive a tax deductible donation receipt in the amount of $550!
**PLEASE REACH OUT TO SELECT YOUR PREFERRED DATES TO SEE Shirley Valentine!
