Erin's Hope for Friends Kentucky Inc.

Hosted by

Erin's Hope for Friends Kentucky Inc.

About this event

Third Annual Raise A Glass

317 W Broadway St

Frankfort, KY 40601, USA

General Admission - Age 21+
$50

Enjoy our bourbon tastings, grazing table, and live auction.

Top Shelf Benefactor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 tickets, reserved table, specialized Glencairn, logo recognition, and opportunity to speak at event.

Barrel Aged Partner
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes 6 tickets, reserved seating, specialized Glencairn, logo recognition, and opportunity to speak at event.

Angel Share Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes 6 tickets, reserved seating, specialized Glencairn, and logo recognition.

Cask Strength Contributor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 tickets, specialized Glencairn, and logo recognition.

Single Barrel Patron
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets, specialized Glencairn, and logo recognition.

Mash Bill Supporter
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets and logo recognition.

Add a donation for Erin's Hope for Friends Kentucky Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!