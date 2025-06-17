The Clubhouse Network, Inc

Third Annual Related Beal Golf Tournament

1861 Sudbury Rd

Concord, MA 01742, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$20,000

Two (2) foursomes at the tournament, including lunch, dinner, 2 drink tickets, and a participation gift for all 8 guests. Hole sponsorship for two (2) holes. Branding across all event materials. Spotlight in tournament program. Recognition at awards ceremony.

Gold Sponsor
$15,000

Two (2) foursomes at the tournament, including lunch, dinner, 2 drink tickets, and a participation gift for all 8 guests. Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding across all event materials. Recognition at awards ceremony.

Silver Sponsor
$10,000

One (1) foursome at the tournament, including lunch, dinner, 2 drink tickets, and a participation gift for all 4 guests. Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding across all event materials. Signage on course beverage cart. Recognition at awards ceremony.

Bronze Sponsor
$5,000

One (1) foursome at the tournament. Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding across all event materials. Recognition at awards ceremony

Dinner Reception Sponsor
$10,000

One (1) foursome at the tournament, including lunch, dinner, 2 drink tickets, and a participation gift for all 4 guests. Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding across all event materials. Signage on dinner table.
Recognition at awards ceremony.

Lunch Sponsor
$5,000

One (1) foursome at the tournament. Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding on lunch boxes. Recognition at awards ceremony.

Drink Sponsor
$5,000

One (1) foursome at the tournament. Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding on bar. Recognition at awards ceremony.

Breakfast Sponsor
$3,000

Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding at breakfast table. Recognition at awards ceremony.

Photography Sponsor
$2,500
Golf Foursome
$2,400

One purchase allows for a team of four golfers.

Registration Table Sponsor
$1,500

Branding at table.

Golf Towel Sponsor
$1,500
Putting Contest
$1,500
Driving Range Sponsor
$1,500
Longest Drive Sponsor
$1,500
Closest to The Pin Sponsor
$1,500
Hydration Station Sponsor
$1,500
Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500
Hole Sponsor
$1,000

