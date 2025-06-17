Third Annual Related Beal Golf Tournament

Hosted by
Two (2) foursomes at the tournament, including lunch, dinner, 2 drink tickets, and a participation gift for all 8 guests. Hole sponsorship for two (2) holes. Branding across all event materials. Spotlight in tournament program. Recognition at awards ceremony.
Two (2) foursomes at the tournament, including lunch, dinner, 2 drink tickets, and a participation gift for all 8 guests. Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding across all event materials. Recognition at awards ceremony.
One (1) foursome at the tournament, including lunch, dinner, 2 drink tickets, and a participation gift for all 4 guests. Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding across all event materials. Signage on course beverage cart. Recognition at awards ceremony.
One (1) foursome at the tournament. Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding across all event materials. Recognition at awards ceremony
One (1) foursome at the tournament, including lunch, dinner, 2 drink tickets, and a participation gift for all 4 guests. Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding across all event materials. Signage on dinner table.
Recognition at awards ceremony.
One (1) foursome at the tournament. Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding on lunch boxes. Recognition at awards ceremony.
One (1) foursome at the tournament. Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding on bar. Recognition at awards ceremony.
Hole sponsorship for one (1) hole. Branding at breakfast table. Recognition at awards ceremony.
One purchase allows for a team of four golfers.
Branding at table.
