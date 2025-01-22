Third Eye Pre-Roll Cones

The original name for these organic rice papers was “Small Winking Almonds Grazing In A Field” but our publicist told us: A) “that’s the stupidest fucking thing I have ever heard” and B) “also way too long for SEO purposes.” She suggested “Third Eye” — the gate that leads to the inner realms and spaces of higher consciousness. We like our name better but she prays to crystals and we are scared of her. 6 cones per pack Organic vegetable based dyes Organic, vegan, sustainably sourced Arabic gum adhesive strip Organic rice paper

