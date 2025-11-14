"Third Mountain" paintings by Melissa Bounty to Benefit Migrant Justice & CAL

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Proceeds from the sale of this painting go to Neeraj and Thida at Namaste to welcome their new baby girl.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Proceeds from the sale of this painting benefit Sam at Pho Thai Express and his family, to restore losses to his son Tank's college fund taken up by flood recovery costs.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!