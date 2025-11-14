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Third mountain art

About this event

Sales closed

"Third Mountain" paintings by Melissa Bounty to Benefit Migrant Justice & CAL

Pick-up location

46 Barre St, Montpelier, VT 05602, USA

Flotilla item
Flotilla
$1

Starting bid

Family item
Family
$1

Starting bid

Phoenix item
Phoenix
$1

Starting bid

Flood Recovery item
Flood Recovery
$1

Starting bid

Forest woman 2 item
Forest woman 2
$1

Starting bid

US Department of Agriculture Yearbook 2025 item
US Department of Agriculture Yearbook 2025
$1

Starting bid

Proceeds from the sale of this painting go to Neeraj and Thida at Namaste to welcome their new baby girl.

Cleopatra, Juliet and Tito invite you to dinner item
Cleopatra, Juliet and Tito invite you to dinner
$1

Starting bid

Overturn of Roe v Wade item
Overturn of Roe v Wade
$1

Starting bid

Forest woman 3 item
Forest woman 3
$1

Starting bid

Lee Miller Observed by 12 Angry Men item
Lee Miller Observed by 12 Angry Men
$1

Starting bid

Mountain item
Mountain
$1

Starting bid

Proceeds from the sale of this painting benefit Sam at Pho Thai Express and his family, to restore losses to his son Tank's college fund taken up by flood recovery costs.

Forest woman 1 item
Forest woman 1
$1

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!