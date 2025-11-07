This Giving Tuesday, Give Her a Shot.

Offered by
Your gift provides a Her Shot Golf polo for one girl. When she puts it on, she’s not just dressing for the course. She’s stepping into a community that believes in her.
Your gift gives 25 girls one week of course access — a chance to step onto the green, practice, and grow.
This gift outfits one girl from head to toe, equipping her with professional gear that helps her feel like she belongs on the course. From her polo and hat to her shoes and gloves, your gift ensures one girl is fully outfitted and ready to play.
Your gift equips one girl with clubs, gloves, and gear made just for her. Not borrowed or handed down, but truly her own.
Your donation covers everything one girl needs for six weeks of growth — her gear, equipment, uniform, instruction, and guidance from PGA and LPGA professionals.
