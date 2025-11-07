Bria Janelle Foundation

Offered by

Bria Janelle Foundation

About the memberships

This Giving Tuesday, Give Her a Shot.

Give Her Confidence
$50

No expiration

Your gift provides a Her Shot Golf polo for one girl. When she puts it on, she’s not just dressing for the course. She’s stepping into a community that believes in her.

Give Her Access to the Course
$150

No expiration

Your gift gives 25 girls one week of course access — a chance to step onto the green, practice, and grow.

Give Her the Look of Leadership
$250

No expiration

This gift outfits one girl from head to toe, equipping her with professional gear that helps her feel like she belongs on the course. From her polo and hat to her shoes and gloves, your gift ensures one girl is fully outfitted and ready to play.

Equip Her For Success
$500

No expiration

Your gift equips one girl with clubs, gloves, and gear made just for her. Not borrowed or handed down, but truly her own.


Give Her the Full Experience
$1,500

No expiration

Your donation covers everything one girl needs for six weeks of growth — her gear, equipment, uniform, instruction, and guidance from PGA and LPGA professionals.

Add a donation for Bria Janelle Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!