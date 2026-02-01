This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc: 2nd Annual "Passion 4 Fashion" Show

Your vendor registration includes:

*** 2 Complimentary ticket entries (yourself + one assistant)

*** 10' x 10' space for product display/sales

*** Direct interaction with attendees

*** On-site sales opportunities

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Please note: Table / Chair(s) / Tent are NOT included & are the sole responsibility of the vendor. It is recommended that you bring at least one 6' table, two chairs, and a tent for your set-up.





Requirements:

- Certificate of Insurance (proof of COI) is required, per venue guidelines. Please contact our licensed in-house agent, if you need small business/event insurance for that day (830.308.8585)

- Bring your own trash can or trash bag to keep your area clean of any debris/trash.



Thank you for your patronage in supporting This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc.'s mission and cause!