This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc.

Hosted by

This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc.

About this event

This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc: 2nd Annual "Passion 4 Fashion" Show

412 E Jones Ave

San Antonio, TX 78215, USA

VIP Premium (Parking included)
$40

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Ticket includes 1st or 2nd row seating upon arrival & guaranteed parking (one vehicle per ticket)

VIP Standard (Parking not included)
$35

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

This ticket purchase includes 1st or 2nd row seating upon arrival (reserved parking not included).

General Admission (adults)
$30

First-come, first serve. Limited seating.

Disclaimer: Your General Admission ticket grants you entry for the event, but it does not guarantee a seat. We highly recommend arriving when the doors open to secure a good spot.

General Admission (kids 12 & under)
$20

First-come, first serve. Limited seating.

Disclaimer: Your General Admission ticket grants you entry for the event, but it does not guarantee a seat. We highly recommend arriving when the doors open to secure a good spot.

Parking Add-On
$8

One reserved parking space, per ticket. Please show your QR code at the parking lot entrance, upon arrival.

Product Vendor / Vendor Booth
$75

Your vendor registration includes:

*** 2 Complimentary ticket entries (yourself + one assistant)

*** 10' x 10' space for product display/sales

*** Direct interaction with attendees

*** On-site sales opportunities

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Please note: Table / Chair(s) / Tent are NOT included & are the sole responsibility of the vendor. It is recommended that you bring at least one 6' table, two chairs, and a tent for your set-up.


Requirements:

- Certificate of Insurance (proof of COI) is required, per venue guidelines. Please contact our licensed in-house agent, if you need small business/event insurance for that day (830.308.8585)

- Bring your own trash can or trash bag to keep your area clean of any debris/trash.

Thank you for your patronage in supporting This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc.'s mission and cause!

Food Truck Vendor
$150

Requirements:

- Food permit required by the city/state.
- Certificate of Insurance (proof of COI) is required, per venue guidelines. Please contact our licensed in-house agent, if you need small business/event insurance for that day (830.308.8585)

- Food/dessert sales only (NO DRINKS), as the nonprofit organization will have its own drink station to help raise funds for the cause.

- Please have your own generator/source of power, as there are no electrical outlets on site.
- Bring your own trash can or trash bag to keep your area clean of any debris/trash.

Thank you for your patronage in supporting This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc.'s mission and cause!

Add a donation for This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc.

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