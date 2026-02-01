This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc: 2nd Annual "Passion 4 Fashion" Show

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About this event
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Ticket includes 1st or 2nd row seating upon arrival & guaranteed parking (one vehicle per ticket)
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
This ticket purchase includes 1st or 2nd row seating upon arrival (reserved parking not included).
First-come, first serve. Limited seating.
Disclaimer: Your General Admission ticket grants you entry for the event, but it does not guarantee a seat. We highly recommend arriving when the doors open to secure a good spot.
First-come, first serve. Limited seating.
Disclaimer: Your General Admission ticket grants you entry for the event, but it does not guarantee a seat. We highly recommend arriving when the doors open to secure a good spot.
One reserved parking space, per ticket. Please show your QR code at the parking lot entrance, upon arrival.
Your vendor registration includes:
*** 2 Complimentary ticket entries (yourself + one assistant)
*** 10' x 10' space for product display/sales
*** Direct interaction with attendees
*** On-site sales opportunities
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Please note: Table / Chair(s) / Tent are NOT included & are the sole responsibility of the vendor. It is recommended that you bring at least one 6' table, two chairs, and a tent for your set-up.
Requirements:
- Certificate of Insurance (proof of COI) is required, per venue guidelines. Please contact our licensed in-house agent, if you need small business/event insurance for that day (830.308.8585)
- Bring your own trash can or trash bag to keep your area clean of any debris/trash.
Thank you for your patronage in supporting This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc.'s mission and cause!
Requirements:
- Food permit required by the city/state.
- Certificate of Insurance (proof of COI) is required, per venue guidelines. Please contact our licensed in-house agent, if you need small business/event insurance for that day (830.308.8585)
- Food/dessert sales only (NO DRINKS), as the nonprofit organization will have its own drink station to help raise funds for the cause.
- Please have your own generator/source of power, as there are no electrical outlets on site.
- Bring your own trash can or trash bag to keep your area clean of any debris/trash.
Thank you for your patronage in supporting This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc.'s mission and cause!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!