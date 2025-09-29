Hosted by
About this event
BE in the moment with our upfront and personal reserved gold seating. Limited to only 10 seats, ensuring you have the best view of the production with a special name plate reserving one of the best seats in the house.
Make sure you don't miss a moment in This Moment That Makes Us with our special Silver seating. Reserved second row seating gives you the experience up close and personal. Limited to only 10 seats, ensuring you have the best view of the production with a special name plate reserving one of the best seats in the house.
General Admission allows entry into The Moment That Makes Us for a general, unreserved area to find own seats on a first-come, first-served basis.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!