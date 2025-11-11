2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Generously Donated by : Of The Earth Florals
Retail value : $150
Treat yourself or delight someone special to three straight months of floral artistry with this exclusive “Flower of the Month” membership at Of The Earth Florals.
Each month, you’ll receive an artfully arranged bouquet featuring seasonal blooms curated by their skilled floral team. You’ll also receive a “little love note” email letting you know your arrangement is ready; simply reply with your preferred pick-up date and they’ll take care of the rest.
This is more than just flowers—it’s three months of joy, color, and fragrance delivered with the unmistakable style and heart of Lincoln’s favorite boutique floral studio.
Generously Donated by : Miracle at Robber's Cave
Retail value : $100
An exclusive opportunity to experience Lincoln's only (& almost sold out!) Miracle Christmas bar : a reserved table for 4 on Thursday, December 18th at 7pm with the first round of festive drinks on the house!
Miracle at Robbers Cave is a one-of-a-kind Christmas pop-up bar that transforms into a winter wonderland, fully decked out from floor to ceiling with over-the-top holiday décor. Every inch sparkles with the magic of the season, creating the perfect festive backdrop for making merry.
Enjoy their menu of handcrafted holiday cocktails served in whimsical Christmas-themed mugs, along with a full-service bar offering beer, wine, and classic favorites.
(Reservation date/time is set - please be sure the time, date & number of seats works for you!)
Generously Donated by : Levrack
Retail value : $1200
Transform your garage, shop, or workspace with this $1200 Levrack gift card which can be used towards the purchase of the perfect Levrack storage rack or workstation for your space.
Levrack is consistently reviewed and respected as one of the most innovative & durable storage solutions on the market. Even better? This company was founded and is still HQ'd right here in Nebraska!
Their systems are built to maximize space - with sliding shelves and smart organization - and they look incredible while doing it.
Curious?! Check out their website to understand more - https://levrack.com/
Generously Donated by : Katinka Lyons & Katie Shreve
Retail value : $350
Wrap yourself in luxury this season with the star of this bundle--the incredibly soft, fan-favorite LOLA blanket. Known for its buttery feel and unmatched warmth, this blanket instantly elevates any couch, bed, or movie night.
To complete your cozy night in, enjoy adorable gingerbread mugs, Starbucks hot cocoa, a gingerbread kit and popcorn with a touch of chocolate sprinkled in.
Generously Donated by : Kendra Scott
Retail value : $105
Linking trend-setting energy with chic style, this must-have set is a simple yet unforgettable way to elevate your look. Whether you plan to layer, wear solo or gift to someone you love - this effortlessly chic set will dazzle.
The Courtney Paperclip Necklace link design complements both delicate necklaces and larger statement pieces perfectly, making polished styling easier than ever. Build your bracelet stack with the Courtney Paperclip Bracelet - pair it with your favorite bangle or wear it alone to unlock effortless glamour.
Generously Donated by : Grace upon Grace Fine Art
Retail value : $400
Work with Grace upon Grace Fine Art on a custom portrait commission of your choosing. The image example is from a similar commission project -- provide the artist any picture of your choosing.
Sophie is a gifted artist and can take your image and turn it into a timeless piece of artwork to cherish forever.
Generously Donated by : John & Jessica Southwick
Retail value : $300
Treat yourself and three guests to a relaxing day of luxury, leisure, and premier golf at Firethorn.
This exclusive package offers the perfect blend of championship-level play and serene resort-style relaxation.
Enjoy four rounds of golf + cart on the Par 3 Resort Course then get access to the pool to soak up the sun & relax afterwards.
Valid Monday-Friday only, and does not include holidays. Summer 2026.
Generously Donated by : H.Flynn Designs
Retail value : $50
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a beautifully curated shopping experience with this H.Flynn Designs gift card.
This locally owned boutique is known for their one-of-a-kind designs - grab a hand stitched Husker sweatshirt or cozy holiday piece today!
Redeem at their SouthPoint Mall location or online store!
Generously Donated by : Moves App
Retail value : $220
Enjoy unlimited and year-long access to 8 goal-specific training programs, weekly workouts, progress-tracking features, and community connection!
Kick-off your new year resolutions early or add some professional programming to your existing gym routine : Moves by Madeline is the ultimate workout companion.
Built by industry experts - including Madeline Custer - to help you unleash confidence at home or in the gym and to meet your goals and move with you through the various stages of life.
Generously Donated by : Lincoln Children's Zoo
Retail value : $80
Enjoy a fun-filled day at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo with this package that includes admission for four and four train ride passes.
Explore animal exhibits, interactive activities, and family-friendly attractions, then take a scenic ride on the Zoo Railroad.
A great outing for families, guests, or anyone who enjoys animals and outdoor adventure.
Generously Donated by : Pottawattamie Conservation
Retail value : $160
Enjoy a day of fresh powder close to home! This package includes two lift passes and two rental passes for Crescent Hill at Hitchcock in Honey Creek, IA —just a quick drive from Lincoln or Omaha.
Whether you’re carving down the trails, trying skiing for the first time, or simply soaking up the winter fun, Crescent Hill offers a perfect getaway without the long trip to the mountains.
Bundle up, bring a friend, and make unforgettable memories on the slopes this season!
Generously Donated by : Confetti Corner & Nebraska Party Play
Retail value : $750
Host an effortlessly stylish event with this exclusive combo: A private rental of our modern beautiful space at The Confetti Corner, paired with a fully curated soft-play setup perfect for toddlers and young children. Ball pit & bounce house included!
The ideal setting for birthdays, mommy-and-me gatherings, playdates, or family celebrations that deserve a little extra sparkle! This item takes all the stress out of planning--just bring the guests and let the fun unfold!
Package Includes: 3 Hour Event Space Rental at
Confetti Corner, Nebraska Party + Play to provide 5'
Ball Pit and 8' Bounce House - expires Dec 12 2026
Generously Donated by : Pat Jaacks
Retail value : $360
Bring a taste of wine country to your next gathering! Enjoy one of the wine world's most innovative and engaging guided wine tasting experience let by local, expert sommelier Pat Jaacks.
Enjoy a private, in-home tasting of 6 premiere wines of the Boissett Wine Collection with up to 12 people - to be scheduled within 6 months from the date of the event.
Whether you are a wine connoisseur or total novice - Pat will lead you through an informative, high-energy and delicious tasting. She is a wealth of knowledge and makes hosting a breeze!
Generously Donated by : The Shreve Family
Retail value : Priceless!
Get ready for the ultimate night of Nebraska hoops to kick off 2026! This exclusive auction item grants a group of 4 friends to a luxury arena suite for the January 2nd Men's home game against Michigan State - with pizza, wings, soda, beer & dessert all provided.
Relax in comfort, cheer on the Huskers in style, and enjoy a fully catered spread with delicious food and refreshing drinks throughout the game. This is basketball like you've never experienced it--private, exciting, upscale, and unforgettable.
An incredible opportunity for families, friends, clients, or the biggest Husker fans you know - this would be the ULTIMATE Christmas gift for the basketball fan in your life!
Generously Donated by : Jessica Southwick & Marcy Teply
Retail value : Priceless!
Get ready to cheer on the Nation's best with this incredible 2026 Husker Volleyball experience!
This package is a dream come true for any Big Red fan that brings together the perfect mix of game-day excitement, cozy comfort, and exclusive memorabilia.
The basket includes a pair of 2026 Husker Volleyball tickets (game TBD), two Husker Yeti tumblers, a Husker blanket, and a signed volleyball from Coach DBK herself.
Generously Donated by : Summit Lawns
Retail value : $500
Get a lush, green lawn that your neighbors will notice with a fertilizer & weed program for 2026 managed by the experts at Summit Lawns.
Leave all the lawn care guessing to the pros. Each round of their GreenGuard program is specifically engineered by our partner agronomists right here in Nebraska! Every round is unique, based on the time of year and what the weather is doing. These applications are like a super-charged smoothie for your lawn, with different ingredients each time.
This certificate entitles you to $500 towards a fertilizer & weed program in 2026!
Generously Donated by : The Runyan Family
Retail value : $175
Calling all coffee queens! This adorable set includes two chic Hydro Flask tumblers--perfect for keeping your drinks iced, hot, and on trend all day long.
To make your day even better, enjoy a $25 gift card to 7 Brew Coffee and a $25 gift card to Starbucks.
Generously Donated by : Sleek Hair Studio
Retail value : $75
Treat yourself to salon-quality luxury at home and in the chair with this exclusive bundle!
Packed with Level 3 professional products and a savings toward your next service, this set is perfect for anyone ready to upgrade their hair routine.
Basket includes $25 off a service at Sleek, Level3 shampoo, conditioner, hairspray, styling paste, powder and hair serum.
Generously Donated by : Jori McCarville of Pattino
Retail value : $575
Snag this EPIC gift bundle for yourself or to satisfy multiple people on your Christmas list all with one purchase!
This incredible package includes everything listed :
$100 giftcard + bracelet from Pattino
$50 giftcard + cookbook from Goldenrod Pastries
$50 giftcard + Christmas children's book & Reindeer plush from Paper Kite
$100 giftcard + stylish cardholder from Saphan
2 Candle-making Lab gift certificates + cinnamon-clove candle from Wax Buffalo
Shop like a local & treat yourself with this over-the-top package!
Generously Donated by : Olivia Nelson
Retail value : $100
Parents, this one's for YOU!
Bid on a stress-free evening thanks to a trusted, experienced babysitter who will keep your little ones laughing, playing, and perfectly cared for while you enjoy a night out. Whether it's date night, errands, or a much-needed breather, this babysitter experience gives you the gift of peace, quiet, and relaxation--while your kids get a FUN, safe night at home!
5 hours of babysitting to be arranged with the donor - a priceless parent break wrapped into one amazing auction win!
Generously Donated by : Women of Faith Group
Retail value : $705
Celebrate the spirit of Christmas with this stunning Nativity Bundle from Fontanini.
Featuring meticulously crafted, hand-painted figures of the Holy Family, Gloria Angel, Gabriel the Shepherd, and three sheep, all designed in 7.5" scale. The rustic stable, made from wood, moss, and bark, offers a natural backdrop to arrange the figures together for an inviting and timeless display.
Details:
Generously Donated by : Lied Lodge at Arbor Day Farm
Retail value : $180
A natural setting of 260 acres, award winning dining, and luxurious accommodations await you at Lied Lodge at Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City, Nebraska. Experience a getaway the way nature intended.
Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat, a romantic getaway, or a rejuvenating escape into nature - Lied Lodge at Arbor Day Farm offers an unforgettable experience rooted in sustainability and relaxation.
Stay certificate expires 12/13/2026
Generously Donated by : Juvela Esthetics & Luminescence MedSpa
Retail value : $400
Treat yourself to a luxurious escape designed to refresh, restore, and completely unwind : a facial, massage & nail service - all in one!
This indulgent package from Juvela Esthetics & Luminescence MedSpa begins with a custom facial tailored to your unique skin needs then a 60 minute massage that will melt away stress and tension while promoting a full-body relaxation.
Add ons include a hydrogel serum and clean skin club towels, along with a gift card towards a nail service of your choice at Bliss Nail Spa.
This serene self-care package is the perfect way to reset, recharge, and feel your absolute best.
Generously Donated by : Roxanne Glanzer & Melanie Wake - Club 100 Pilates
Retail value : $300
Enjoy an exclusive Personal Pop-Up Pilates Experience courtesy of Club 100, perfect for a private event. Grab your wedding party, birthday crew or book club for a personalized Pilates experience designed to energize & relax --- fully tailored to your groups needs.
The experience, for up to 30 people, includes all the essentials such as mat rental and a focused 55-minute workout session.
Generously Donated by : Sleek Hair Studio
Retail value : $100
Treat yourself to salon-quality luxury at home and in the chair with this exclusive bundle!
Packed with Milkshake professional products and a savings toward your next service, this set is perfect for anyone ready to upgrade their hair routine.
Basket includes Milkshake shampoos, conditioners, dry shampoo, wet brush & a $25 gift card to Sleek.
Generously Donated by : The Runyan Family
Retail value : $100
Upgrade your daily routine with this powerhouse hydration bundle! Featuring two premium BruMate jugs, this set keeps your water icy cold, your drinks delicious, and your day perfectly fueled.
To sweeten the deal, enjoy a $25 Starbucks gift card for that mid-day pick me up.
Generously Donated by : Elizabeth Shultz at Make it Pretty
Retail value : $195
If you’ve been struggling with one or more of the following for any longer than you’re comfortable with, this item is for you!
Solve this issue today! You will get 3 hours of personal organization services with Elizabeth herself - get organized with the best in Lincoln!
Generously Donated by : Elizabeth Shultz at Make it Pretty
Retail value : $195
If you’ve been struggling with one or more of the following for any longer than you’re comfortable with, this item is for you!
Solve this issue today! You will get 3 hours of personal organization services with Elizabeth herself - get organized with the best in Lincoln!
