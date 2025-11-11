2025 Silent Auction

Generously Donated by : Of The Earth Florals

Retail value : $150





Treat yourself or delight someone special to three straight months of floral artistry with this exclusive “Flower of the Month” membership at Of The Earth Florals.



Each month, you’ll receive an artfully arranged bouquet featuring seasonal blooms curated by their skilled floral team. You’ll also receive a “little love note” email letting you know your arrangement is ready; simply reply with your preferred pick-up date and they’ll take care of the rest.





This is more than just flowers—it’s three months of joy, color, and fragrance delivered with the unmistakable style and heart of Lincoln’s favorite boutique floral studio.