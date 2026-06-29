A modern building with a prominent sign stands against a cloudy sky, with manicured landscaping in the foreground.
Making Lemon-aid

Hosted by

Making Lemon-aid

About this event

This One's For the Girl's Annual Gala 2026

1525 Yankee Hill Rd

Lincoln, NE 68512, USA

Single Ticket
$50

A single ticket includes entrance to our gala.

Single Advanced Ticket
$125

This Includes entrance to our gala, and prior to the start of the event, you will be invited to join a behind the scenes Q&A with our keynote speaker.

Table of 8
$400

This includes entrance to our gala for 8 people.

Triumph Sponsor
$1,200

Triumph sponsorship includes entrance to our gala, a table of 8, and automatic entrance to our behind the scenes Q&A with our keynote speaker.

Champion Sponsor
$2,500

Champion sponsorship includes entrance to our gala, a table of 8, and automatic entrance to our behind the scenes Q&A with our keynote speaker.

Headline Sponsor
$5,000

Headline sponsorship includes entrance to our gala, a table of 8, a special thank you from stage during the event, and automatic entrance to our behind the scenes Q&A with our keynote speaker.

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