This One's For the Girl's Annual Gala 2026

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About this event
A single ticket includes entrance to our gala.
This Includes entrance to our gala, and prior to the start of the event, you will be invited to join a behind the scenes Q&A with our keynote speaker.
This includes entrance to our gala for 8 people.
Triumph sponsorship includes entrance to our gala, a table of 8, and automatic entrance to our behind the scenes Q&A with our keynote speaker.
Champion sponsorship includes entrance to our gala, a table of 8, and automatic entrance to our behind the scenes Q&A with our keynote speaker.
Headline sponsorship includes entrance to our gala, a table of 8, a special thank you from stage during the event, and automatic entrance to our behind the scenes Q&A with our keynote speaker.
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