"This We'll Defend" U.S. Army 250th Birthday Gala

Grants One (1) entry to the event with access to the event's reception, the program activities, dinner, cash bar, and ending the night with dancing.
Grants One (1) entry to the event with access to the event's reception, the program activities, dinner, cash bar, and ending the night with dancing.
Buy A Table General Admission
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Grants entry for Ten (10) Guests with access to the event's reception, the program activities, dinner, cash bar, ending the night with dancing.
Grants entry for Ten (10) Guests with access to the event's reception, the program activities, dinner, cash bar, ending the night with dancing.
Revolutionary War 1775-1865 Sponsorship
$25,000
10 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
Sponsorship includes (2) Two VIP Tables (20 VIP Seats), Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, Company recognition in all media materials, recognition during the event, advertisement in the program, and premium champagne toast for all guests.
Sponsorship includes (2) Two VIP Tables (20 VIP Seats), Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, Company recognition in all media materials, recognition during the event, advertisement in the program, and premium champagne toast for all guests.
World Wars 1914-1945 Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Sponsorship includes a VIP Tables (10 VIP Seats), Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, Company recognition in all media materials, recognition during the event, and advertisement in the program.
Sponsorship includes a VIP Tables (10 VIP Seats), Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, Company recognition in all media materials, recognition during the event, and advertisement in the program.
Korean & Vietnam 1950-1975 Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Sponsorship includes a VIP Tables (10 VIP Seats), Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, Company recognition in all media materials, recognition during the event, and advertisement in the program.
Sponsorship includes a VIP Tables (10 VIP Seats), Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, Company recognition in all media materials, recognition during the event, and advertisement in the program.
Desert Storm/ Desert Shield 1990-1991 Sponsorship
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Sponsorship includes a VIP Tables (10 VIP Seats), Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, Company recognition in all media materials, recognition during the event, and advertisement in the program.
Sponsorship includes a VIP Tables (10 VIP Seats), Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, Company recognition in all media materials, recognition during the event, and advertisement in the program.
OIF/ OEF 2001-2021 Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship includes a Four (4) VIP Seats- Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, recognition during the event, a sponsorship listing in the program, and information booth at the VIP Reception
Sponsorship includes a Four (4) VIP Seats- Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, recognition during the event, a sponsorship listing in the program, and information booth at the VIP Reception
Toasting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship includes a Four (4) VIP Seats- Preferred Seating, recognition during the event, the Toast sponsorship listing in the program, and information booth at the VIP Reception
Sponsorship includes a Four (4) VIP Seats- Preferred Seating, recognition during the event, the Toast sponsorship listing in the program, and information booth at the VIP Reception
VIP Beverage Station Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship includes a Four (4) VIP Seats- Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, recognition during the event, a sponsorship listing in the program, and information booth at the VIP Reception
Sponsorship includes a Four (4) VIP Seats- Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, recognition during the event, a sponsorship listing in the program, and information booth at the VIP Reception
VIP Reception Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship includes a Four (4) VIP Seats- Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, recognition during the event, a sponsorship listing in the program, and information booth at the VIP Reception
Sponsorship includes a Four (4) VIP Seats- Preferred Seating, entry to the VIP Reception, recognition during the event, a sponsorship listing in the program, and information booth at the VIP Reception
ACTIVE Duty Ticket(s)
$125
ACTIVE DUTY ONLY: Grants One (1) entry to the event with access to the event's reception, the program activities, dinner, cash bar, and ending the night with dancing.
ACTIVE DUTY ONLY: Grants One (1) entry to the event with access to the event's reception, the program activities, dinner, cash bar, and ending the night with dancing.
Add a donation for HTX Army Celebration
$
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