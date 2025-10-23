Boots, Bling, and Paws Celebration: Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
RTV: $198
Celebrate in style with this trio of animal-themed tequilas, each bottle featuring a unique design, from brand to logo to shape, that adds personality and flair to any collection or gathering.
RETAIL VALUE: $512
Make travel stylish and organized with this Riffle Paper Co. set. The travel cosmetic case features a lay-flat design, zip-around closure, multiple pockets, and a removable clear pouch, crafted from sturdy, easy-to-clean nylon. The set also includes three packing cubes with zipper closures and a matching drawstring mesh laundry bag—perfect for keeping your suitcase neat.
This package also includes a $400 Southwest Airlines Gift card, expiration 11/15/2026.
RETAIL VALUE: $600
Chic and functional, these Tory Burch canvas totes combine durable craftsmanship with effortless style, perfect for everyday wear, weekend getaways, or travel in timeless sophistication.
This package includes the Tory Burch Weekender Tote (large) and Tory Burch Weekender Tote (small).
RETAIL VALUE: $210
A new approach to cuff links: this structured cuff features two rows of fixed chain links that make a strong style statement.
RETAIL VALUE: $465
Elegant and vibrant, the Limited Edition Hermès “En Liberté!” silk scarf delivers a joyful splash of orange, green and white with playful pups, gardens and the Roman skyline, a luxe accessory made in France with signature hand-rolled edges.
RETAIL VALUE: $444
Elevate your style with this chic Tory Burch trio. The McGraw Continental Zip Wallet features pebbled leather and hand-stitched detailing, while the Ella Printed Tote offers a roomy, lightweight design with bold green florals. Perfect for everyday elegance or weekend getaways
RETAIL VALUE: $571
This curated set includes two Johnny Was bags—one makeup bag in whimsical embroidered denim with a matching necklace and the iconic Texas Everyday Tote - and accompanied by Tory Burch navy-blue sunglasses. The bags keep essentials organized, the 100% cotton tote is perfect for daily use, and the sunglasses add sleek, designer sophistication.
RETAIL VALUE: $330
Elevate any outfit with this jewelry duo. The chic necklace features a signature medallion on a trendy paperclip chain with a removable pendant for versatile styling. Paired with the oversized Brielle Statement Earrings, this set is effortlessly elegant and sure to turn heads.
This package also includes a $200 gift card from Pure Salon good on any services.
RETAIL VALUE: $443
A crossbody that crosses between day and night seamlessly. The Mini Miller Crossbody bag is crafted in cotton denim with two zippered compartments and a laser-cut Double T with the Apple AirPods case.
RTV: $457
This package includes a Succulent arrangement and Sweet linen neck wrap (The “T” Shop), Linen fragrance Nest Candle, Bonton Farms goodies (from honey to coffee body scrub), a meditation pillow and a $200 gift card for 1 hour of in-home consultation and 2 hours of personal organizing services.
RETAIL VALUE: $409
This picnic cooler is made with RockSolid™ Strength, meaning it is armored to the core and virtually indestructible. So, goods stay fresh and safe at the beach or park. This package also includes a Yeti Flask, Yeti shot glasses, and a Shtox Rotating Glass.
RETAIL VALUE: $294
The Mississippi Made Donut Bed combines comfort and durability with high-quality, USA-made fabrics. Its donut shape lets pets snuggle, curl, and burrow for ultimate rest, while the plush outer ring and baffled inner pillow stay fluffy. The removable, machine-washable cover makes cleaning easy and keeps the bed fresh.
Hollywood Feed has also generously donated a basket full of goodies for your best friend and a $50.00 Gift Card!
RTV: Priceless
This historic gavel rang in a victory six years in the making, the Safe Outdoor Dog Act, struck at the stroke of midnight as Speaker Phelan secured the final vote. A symbol of perseverance and advocacy, it marks a landmark moment in Texas history, ensuring basic protection for dogs kept outdoors across the state.
RTV: $250
Capture unforgettable moments with your furry friend in a fun and relaxed pet photoshoot, perfect for creating lasting memories and celebrating the bond you share.
RETAIL VALUE: $610
Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin 721 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701 |737.257.3224 | [email protected]
One night stay in a deluxe king room plus a valet complimentary parking (expiration date 11/20/2026). Present the original certificate on arrival. Any additional nights or rooms will be at the prevailing rate and based on availability. Incidental charges are the guest’s responsibility. Not redeemable for cash. This cannot be replaced if lost or stolen. No extensions will be granted after expiration date. Blackout reservation dates include Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Memorial Day weekend, Labor Day weekend, South by Southwest, Formula1, UT Football game weekends, UT Graduation weekend, and Austin City Limits weekends.
RETAIL VALUE $210
Keep an eye on your pup and stay connected even when you’re away with the Furbo 360° Dog Camera — offering full‑room 360° viewing, two‑way audio, and treat‑tossing capability for peace of mind and fun interaction from anywhere.
interaction from anywhere. Included is a delicious bag of treats to start the fun!
RETAIL VALUE: $485
Red light therapy mask, trusted to reduce the signs of aging - reduces wrinkles, evens skin tone and smooths skin texture. Gives you a healthier, brighter and smoother complexion.
This also includes a $100 Tangerine gift card.
And we included some yummy face masks for good measure!
RETAIL VALUE: $410
Meet the Bird Buddy Pro Solar Smart Bird Feeder: a sleek, AI-powered feeder that captures 5MP photos and 2K HDR videos of your backyard birds, powered by a detachable solar roof for effortless, ongoing wildlife watching.
It also includes bird seed!
RTV: $680
The G-Timeless Men’s G-Timeless Quartz Analog Watch with leather strap.
RTV: $300
Understated luxury meets effortless chic with this necklace: crafted in rich 24 K gold plate and anchored by a refined toggle clasp, it’s the perfect piece to elevate any look.
RTV: $504
One-Night stay at the Moody Gardens Escape with Family Passes! Enjoy a one-night stay at Moody Gardens, including four VIP passes to the attractions (Pass Nos. 12070–12073, expires 11/30/2026). Gift certificate must be presented at check-in and is not valid during holidays or special events.
Must be 21+ to redeem. Weekends may require a two-night minimum, based on availability.
Not redeemable for cash; lost or stolen certificates cannot be replaced.
RTV: Priceless
Flag Flown Over the Capital & Capital Candy Jar from Rep. Mihaela Plesa
RTV: Priceless
A uniquely painted portrait of one pet!
RTV: Priceless
This image, Cowboy Silhouette, was captured in 2017 while waiting quietly near a waterhole in Ranthambhore National Park, India. We had just been talking about what it would take to frame a tiger perfectly when, within minutes, Cowboy (T91) appeared. He paused at the edge of the clearing, and for a brief moment, everything aligned. I had only seconds to capture the shot.
RTV: $130
Enjoy 4 commemorative bottles of wine celebrating the second ever Animal Friendly License Plate passed in 2025 from Talmage Cellars (Two California Sparkling wine and two Cabernet Sauvignon bottles)
RETAIL VALUE: $520
Cheer on the Dallas Mavericks as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers! This package includes tickets for the game on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the American Airlines Center. Don’t miss this exciting night of basketball action!
RETAIL VALUE: $620
Catch the Dallas Mavericks in action as they face off against the Detroit Pistons! This package includes tickets for the game on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the American Airlines Center. Enjoy an exciting night of NBA basketball and cheer on your favorite team live from the arena!
RTV: $450
14”x 14” head shot pet portrait by artist
Kermit Eisenhut
RTV: Priceless
RTV: $375
This Roomba will clean your floors while you find out about your dog’s breed! The $200 gift card includes the Breed ID, health and trait insights, allergy risks and the world’s first ever canine Relative Finder!
