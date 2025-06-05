Thomas JeffersonStubbs Chapter 2523 United Daughters of the Confederacy
Thomas Jefferson Stubbs #2523 - Conroe
Membership Renewal
$64
Membership Renewal 2025 - 2026 - $30 - General, $20 - Chapter, $14 - Division
Magazine Subscription - 1 Year
$25
UDC Magazine Subscription - 1 Year
Magazine Subscription - 2 Year
$47
UDC Magazine Subscription - 2 Year
Magazine Subscription - 3 Year
$70
UDC Magazine Subscription - 3 Year
Wreaths Across America
$1
$17 - Wreaths Across America - Oakwood Cemetary ENTER QTY = $1 each - ANY AMOUNT is accepted. Partials will be combined to make purchase purchases.
NEW MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION
$90
Membership Renewal 2025 - 2026 - $50 - General, $26 - Chapter, $14 - Division
$
