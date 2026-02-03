Thornapple Valley Baseball & Softball League's Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
Two tickets to any home Notre Dame game except Michigan State and Miami for 2026!
Starting bid
Spoil mom with a day of fun! This package includes: full lash set, permanent bracelet, $75 to Laurel & Jack, $100 to Douglas J Institute, and $10 to Foxtail Coffee. https://jewellartistry.com/
Starting bid
Microneedling Package Including: Water bottle, coupons toward custom skin care and services
Starting bid
Mystery Service from Heidi Christine's. We were just notified that they have an item for our auction but they forgot what service is included. so this is a mystery service package from Heidi Christine's Salon and Spa.
Starting bid
PowerClean® FurFinder™Cordless Stick Vacuum
PowerClean® FurFinder™Additional Battery
Starting bid
Little Green®Max Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner
PRO OXY Spot& Stain with StainProtect® Technology Formula (32 oz.)
Woolite®INSTAclean® Stain Remover
Starting bid
Plan Your Indoor Pool Birthday Party Today!
Parties that include 24 guests or less are coordinated by two certified lifeguards that will also help with the event.
Party Value $650
This is for Cascade Location ONLY
Expires March 2027
Starting bid
Couples Night Out brought to you by Fowling! Fowling package- Lane Certificate valued at $130!
This certificate will give the recipient a 2 hour private Fowling lane rental for up to 10 people for 2 hours on a night of their choosing!
Starting bid
Gift Card for a cake to nothing budt cake & Birthday Yard Sign from Card My Yard Grand Rapids East!
Starting bid
Whitecaps Game family 4 pack!
Starting bid
1 month of unlimited group class at Impact along with 3 private training sessions with personal trainer!
Starting bid
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to Cascade Hospital along with Pet Package!
Starting bid
Signed & Authenticated Baseball from Lance Parrish and the Detroit Tigers
Starting bid
Starting bid
The Ultimate Mahjong Experience for Four
Gather your favorite circle for an afternoon of tiles, tactics, and triumphs! This exclusive auction item offers a comprehensive Introduction to American Mahjong (or Riichi/Chinese style, if preferred) led by an experienced instructor.
Mahjong is more than just a game; it’s a workout for the brain and a masterclass in social connection. This session is designed to take the intimidation out of the tiles and replace it with pure fun.
Starting bid
Signed Dave Bergman Baseball
Starting bid
Cecil Fielder picture with signature copy.
Starting bid
Nolan Ryan Signed Photo-Authenticated.
Starting bid
Tom Glavine card plaques
Starting bid
Lou Whitaker Card Plaque
Starting bid
John Gibson autographed photo (Red Wings starting goalie)
Starting bid
3 month gift membership to HOTWORX
Starting bid
8-CLASS PACK to Revolve Cycle Studio plus $10 gift card to Foxtail
Starting bid
4 Flex tix and miscellaneous merch
Starting bid
$50 to Jude's Barber Shop + Gift Basket
Starting bid
Tutoring Package. This includes 4 months of tuition and fees to Kumon of Cascade. Expires 8/31/2026
Starting bid
Noreen Owens-PHOTOGRAPHY
FINE ART PORTRAITS
Capturing the moments that live in your heart forever.
Donate and Receive a $1250.00
Hire Hit Portrait Certficate
This certificate is valid for an indoor or outdoor studio session for a child, family, pet, or high school senior. The certificate covers the session and an 11x14 fine art portrait with artistry.
Sessions are Monday-Friday 9am-5pm All portrait certificates are non-transferable and are valid for up to three months from the event.
There is a refundable booking deposit when you schedule your appointment.
Terms and Conditions Apply
Located in Howell, Michigan
Starting bid
Starting bid
Hitting lesson for you and a friend! - 30 minutes with Mel Trainer
Starting bid
Starting bid
30 minute pitching lesson with Bella Callhoun. she is a junior at Lowell High School. Bella is a junior instructor at Strike 3 for beginners
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Ethan Erickson will do a 1 hour basketball training for 2.
Ethan Erickson
Ethan has spent years running youth camps and developing young athletes and now he's bringing that same energy and expertise to Level Up.
Starting bid
1 Hour Lesson for you and a friend with Thomas Paplawsky, current member of Calvin University’s baseball team and FHC’s 2025 Home Run Derby winner, All-Conference team 2025 and former TVBL player. Focus can be on pitching or hitting.
