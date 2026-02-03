Thornapple Valley Baseball & Softball League
Thornapple Valley Baseball & Softball League

Thornapple Valley Baseball & Softball League's Auction

37) Notre Dame Football Tickets item
37) Notre Dame Football Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Two tickets to any home Notre Dame game except Michigan State and Miami for 2026!

9) Mom's Day Out! item
9) Mom's Day Out!
$50

Starting bid

Spoil mom with a day of fun! This package includes: full lash set, permanent bracelet, $75 to Laurel & Jack, $100 to Douglas J Institute, and $10 to Foxtail Coffee. https://jewellartistry.com/

15) N.Y.A Microneedling Package! item
15) N.Y.A Microneedling Package!
$125

Starting bid

Microneedling Package Including: Water bottle, coupons toward custom skin care and services

Heidi Christine's item
Heidi Christine's
$10

Starting bid

Mystery Service from Heidi Christine's. We were just notified that they have an item for our auction but they forgot what service is included. so this is a mystery service package from Heidi Christine's Salon and Spa.

39) Bissell PowerClean & Additional Battery item
39) Bissell PowerClean & Additional Battery
$75

Starting bid

PowerClean® FurFinderCordless Stick Vacuum

PowerClean® FurFinderAdditional Battery

40) Bissell Little Green Machine item
40) Bissell Little Green Machine
$50

Starting bid

Little Green®Max Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner

PRO OXY Spot& Stain with StainProtect® Technology Formula (32 oz.)

Woolite®INSTAclean® Stain Remover 

18) Goldfish Swim School Cascade Pool Party Package item
18) Goldfish Swim School Cascade Pool Party Package
$150

Starting bid

Plan Your Indoor Pool Birthday Party Today!

Parties that include 24 guests or less are coordinated by two certified lifeguards that will also help with the event.

Our special rental pool party package includes:

  • Invitations to your party and matching envelopes
  • Two hours of private pool access to the facility
  • Certified lifeguards on duty to oversee all pool activities
  • Centerpieces, balloons and tropical decorations
  • Forks, napkins, cups, plates and table coverings
  • Party room with space for large groups

Party Value $650

This is for Cascade Location ONLY

Expires March 2027

11) Couples Night Out! item
11) Couples Night Out!
$50

Starting bid

Couples Night Out brought to you by Fowling! Fowling package- Lane Certificate valued at $130!

This certificate will give the recipient a 2 hour private Fowling lane rental for up to 10 people for 2 hours on a night of their choosing!

10) Birthday Package! item
10) Birthday Package!
$50

Starting bid

Gift Card for a cake to nothing budt cake & Birthday Yard Sign from Card My Yard Grand Rapids East!

22) Whitecaps Game family 4 pack! item
22) Whitecaps Game family 4 pack!
$20

Starting bid

Whitecaps Game family 4 pack!

13) Impact Fitness Package with Tank Top item
13) Impact Fitness Package with Tank Top
$50

Starting bid

1 month of unlimited group class at Impact along with 3 private training sessions with personal trainer!

14) Impact Fitness Package with T-Shirt item
14) Impact Fitness Package with T-Shirt
$50

Starting bid

1 month of unlimited group class at Impact along with 3 private training sessions with personal trainer!

26) Pet Package from Cascade Veterinary Group! item
26) Pet Package from Cascade Veterinary Group!
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate to Cascade Hospital along with Pet Package!

1) Lance Parrish Baseball item
1) Lance Parrish Baseball
$5

Starting bid

Signed & Authenticated Baseball from Lance Parrish and the Detroit Tigers

12) Gravel Bottom Mug Club + $25 giftcard item
12) Gravel Bottom Mug Club + $25 giftcard
$20

Starting bid

$25 to Gravel Bottom and a Mug Club Membership! Enjoy the Benefits of the Mug Club:

  • $1.00 off drafts all the time
  • $.50 off tulips (10oz) pours all the time
  • $2 off pints every Thursday
  • Your own personalized 16oz mug
  • Mug Club Member Only events
Mahjong Lesson for 4 item
Mahjong Lesson for 4
$40

Starting bid

The Ultimate Mahjong Experience for Four

Gather your favorite circle for an afternoon of tiles, tactics, and triumphs! This exclusive auction item offers a comprehensive Introduction to American Mahjong (or Riichi/Chinese style, if preferred) led by an experienced instructor.

Mahjong is more than just a game; it’s a workout for the brain and a masterclass in social connection. This session is designed to take the intimidation out of the tiles and replace it with pure fun.

3) Signed Dave Bergman Baseball item
3) Signed Dave Bergman Baseball
$5

Starting bid

Signed Dave Bergman Baseball

4) Cecil fielder Picture item
4) Cecil fielder Picture
$5

Starting bid

Cecil Fielder picture with signature copy.

5) Texas Pride Nolan Ryan Signed Authenticated item
5) Texas Pride Nolan Ryan Signed Authenticated
$5

Starting bid

Nolan Ryan Signed Photo-Authenticated.

6) Tom Glavine card plaques item
6) Tom Glavine card plaques
$5

Starting bid

Tom Glavine card plaques

7) Lou Whitaker Card Plaque item
7) Lou Whitaker Card Plaque
$5

Starting bid

Lou Whitaker Card Plaque

8) John Gibson autographed photo (Red Wings starting goalie) item
8) John Gibson autographed photo (Red Wings starting goalie)
$5

Starting bid

John Gibson autographed photo (Red Wings starting goalie)

15) 3 month membership to HOTWORX Grand Rapids Cascade item
15) 3 month membership to HOTWORX Grand Rapids Cascade
$50

Starting bid

3 month gift membership to HOTWORX

17) REVOLVE CYCLE STUDIO + Foxtail item
17) REVOLVE CYCLE STUDIO + Foxtail
$25

Starting bid

8-CLASS PACK to Revolve Cycle Studio plus $10 gift card to Foxtail

4 Passes to a Grand Rapids Gold Game! item
4 Passes to a Grand Rapids Gold Game!
$20

Starting bid

4 Flex tix and miscellaneous merch

24) Jude's Barber Shop + Gift Basket item
24) Jude's Barber Shop + Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

$50 to Jude's Barber Shop + Gift Basket

27) Kumon Math and Reading Center item
27) Kumon Math and Reading Center
$225

Starting bid

Tutoring Package. This includes 4 months of tuition and fees to Kumon of Cascade. Expires 8/31/2026

19) Noreen Owens Photography Family Portrait Session item
19) Noreen Owens Photography Family Portrait Session
$99

Starting bid

Noreen Owens-PHOTOGRAPHY

FINE ART PORTRAITS

Capturing the moments that live in your heart forever.

Donate and Receive a $1250.00

Hire Hit Portrait Certficate

This certificate is valid for an indoor or outdoor studio session for a child, family, pet, or high school senior. The certificate covers the session and an 11x14 fine art portrait with artistry.

Sessions are Monday-Friday 9am-5pm All portrait certificates are non-transferable and are valid for up to three months from the event.

There is a refundable booking deposit when you schedule your appointment.

Terms and Conditions Apply

Located in Howell, Michigan

28) Kumon Math and Reading Center item
28) Kumon Math and Reading Center
$225

Starting bid

Tutoring Package. This includes 4 months of tuition and fees to Kumon of Cascade. Expires 8/31/2026

29) Hitting lesson for you and a friend! - 30 minutes item
29) Hitting lesson for you and a friend! - 30 minutes
$20

Starting bid

Hitting lesson for you and a friend! - 30 minutes with Mel Trainer

30) Hitting lesson for you and a friend! - 30 minutes item
30) Hitting lesson for you and a friend! - 30 minutes
$20

Starting bid

Hitting lesson for you and a friend! - 30 minutes with Mel Trainer

31) Pitching Lessons with Bella Callhoun item
31) Pitching Lessons with Bella Callhoun
$10

Starting bid

30 minute pitching lesson with Bella Callhoun. she is a junior at Lowell High School. Bella is a junior instructor at Strike 3 for beginners

32) Pitching Lessons with Bella Callhoun item
32) Pitching Lessons with Bella Callhoun
$10

Starting bid

30 minute pitching lesson with Bella Callhoun. she is a junior at Lowell High School. Bella is a junior instructor at Strike 3 for beginners.

33) Pitching Lessons with Bella Callhoun item
33) Pitching Lessons with Bella Callhoun
$10

Starting bid

30 minute pitching lesson with Bella Callhoun. she is a junior at Lowell High School. Bella is a junior instructor at Strike 3 for beginners

34) Pitching Lessons with Bella Callhoun item
34) Pitching Lessons with Bella Callhoun
$10

Starting bid

30 minute pitching lesson with Bella Callhoun. she is a junior at Lowell High School. Bella is a junior instructor at Strike 3 for beginners

36) Basketball Lesson for 2 item
36) Basketball Lesson for 2
$10

Starting bid

Ethan Erickson will do a 1 hour basketball training for 2.

Ethan Erickson

  • ﻿﻿Forest Hills Northern → Ferris State
  • University
  • ﻿﻿1k scorer in high school
  • ﻿﻿FHN records: 40 points & 12 threes in a game
  • ﻿﻿1.5k scorer at Ferris State
  • ﻿﻿Top 10 all-time in scoring
  • ﻿﻿Ferris record holder for most 3PM (career, season, game)
  • Career FT% leader

Ethan has spent years running youth camps and developing young athletes and now he's bringing that same energy and expertise to Level Up.


Baseball Lesson for 2 item
Baseball Lesson for 2
$20

Starting bid

1 Hour Lesson for you and a friend with Thomas Paplawsky, current member of Calvin University’s baseball team and FHC’s 2025 Home Run Derby winner, All-Conference team 2025 and former TVBL player. Focus can be on pitching or hitting.

