THOROUGHBRED: The Black Derby

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About this event
Ticket includes Red Carpet, Access to Mental Health/Wellness Activations, Plated Lunch and 2 Drink Tickets
Ticket includes: Red Carpet, Access to Mental Health/Wellness Activations, Plated Lunch, Open Bar & more
NOTE: THIS TICKET TYPE INCLUDES EARLY ENTRY W/ Complimentary glass of champagne
Ticket includes : Red Carpet, Access to Mental Health/Wellness Activations, Plated Lunch, Priority Seating, Open Bar & more
THIS TICKET TYPE ALSO INCLUDES EARLY ENTRY W/ Complimentary glass of champagne
Ticket include ENTRY ONLY. No Plated Lunch but cash bar available
Ticket includes: 30 min Early Entry w/ complimentary champagne, Red Carpet, Access to Mental Health/Wellness Activations, Plated Lunch, 1 bottle of Champagne, Group Photo with (real) horse, and Open Bar
Ticket includes: 30 min Early Entry w/ complimentary champagne, Red Carpet, Access to Mental Health/Wellness Activations,Plated Lunch, 2 bottles of Champagne, Photo with (real) horse, and Open Bar
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