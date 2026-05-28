The G.D.T. Foundation

Hosted by

The G.D.T. Foundation

About this event

THOROUGHBRED: The Black Derby

7318 Windsong Dr

North Little Rock, AR 72113, USA

MUSTANG General Admission
$50

Ticket includes Red Carpet, Access to Mental Health/Wellness Activations, Plated Lunch and 2 Drink Tickets

EARLY BIRD THOROUGHBRED VIP
$60
Available until Jul 3

Ticket includes: Red Carpet, Access to Mental Health/Wellness Activations, Plated Lunch, Open Bar & more


NOTE: THIS TICKET TYPE INCLUDES EARLY ENTRY W/ Complimentary glass of champagne

THOROUGHBRED VIP Admission
$75

Ticket includes : Red Carpet, Access to Mental Health/Wellness Activations, Plated Lunch, Priority Seating, Open Bar & more


THIS TICKET TYPE ALSO INCLUDES EARLY ENTRY W/ Complimentary glass of champagne

NO FRILL- GENERAL ADMISSION
$25

Ticket include ENTRY ONLY. No Plated Lunch but cash bar available

THOROUGHBRED VIP Table for 6
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Ticket includes: 30 min Early Entry w/ complimentary champagne, Red Carpet, Access to Mental Health/Wellness Activations, Plated Lunch, 1 bottle of Champagne, Group Photo with (real) horse, and Open Bar

THOROUGHBRED VIP Table for 8
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Ticket includes: 30 min Early Entry w/ complimentary champagne, Red Carpet, Access to Mental Health/Wellness Activations,Plated Lunch, 2 bottles of Champagne, Photo with (real) horse, and Open Bar

Donation
Pay what you can

Can't make it and simply want to support- Make a donation

Add a donation for The G.D.T. Foundation

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