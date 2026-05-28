THOROUGHBRED: The Black Derby

THOROUGHBRED VIP Table for 6 $600

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Ticket includes: 30 min Early Entry w/ complimentary champagne, Red Carpet, Access to Mental Health/Wellness Activations, Plated Lunch, 1 bottle of Champagne, Group Photo with (real) horse, and Open Bar Ticket includes: 30 min Early Entry w/ complimentary champagne, Red Carpet, Access to Mental Health/Wellness Activations, Plated Lunch, 1 bottle of Champagne, Group Photo with (real) horse, and Open Bar More details...