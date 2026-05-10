Those Who Served Foundation

Hosted by

Those Who Served Foundation

About this event

Those Who Served Foundation Bridgewater Veterans Group Hole Sponsorship

1400 Tidewater Dr

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582, USA

Hole Sponsorship
$150

Showcase your business to golfers, community leaders, and local business professionals while supporting Those Who Served Foundation and our nation’s Heroes. Hole Sponsorships are just $150 and include signage displayed at one of the tee boxes/greens during the golf tournament.

It’s a great opportunity to promote your business while helping us continue providing meaningful experiences and therapeutic time on the water for Veterans.

Add a donation for Those Who Served Foundation

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