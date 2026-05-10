Those Who Served Foundation Bridgewater Veterans Group Hole Sponsorship

About this event
Showcase your business to golfers, community leaders, and local business professionals while supporting Those Who Served Foundation and our nation’s Heroes. Hole Sponsorships are just $150 and include signage displayed at one of the tee boxes/greens during the golf tournament.
It’s a great opportunity to promote your business while helping us continue providing meaningful experiences and therapeutic time on the water for Veterans.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!