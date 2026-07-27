Those Who Served Foundation's Annual Gun Raffle 2026

🎟️ Your raffle ticket purchase gives you THREE chances to win!

Every ticket you purchase enters you into three exciting prize drawings, while also helping Those Who Served Foundation continue providing healing, hope, and connection through therapeutic fishing experiences for our nation's Veterans.

💙 Three chances to win.

🎣 One incredible cause.

Purchase your raffle tickets today and help us make a difference in the lives of those who have served. Thank you for your support!





DISCLAIMER





ALL FIREARMS WILL BE TRANSFERRED THROUGH A LICENSED FEDERAL FIREARMS LICENSEE (FFL) IN COMPLIANCE WITH FEDERAL AND STATE LAWS.





WINNERS MUST PASS A BACKGROUND CHECK.





IF A WINNER IS LEGALLY INELIGIBLE TO POSSESS A FIREARM OR FAILS THE BACKGROUND CHECK, THE PRIZE WILL BE FORFEITED OR SUBSTITUTED FOR A PRIZE OF EQUAL VALUE.





WINNERS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL APPLICABLE FFL TRANSFERS AND BACKGROUND CHECKS.