A philharmonic orchestra stands with their arms raised in celebration on a stage with a glittering gold background.
Thousand Oaks Philharmonic

Hosted by

Thousand Oaks Philharmonic

About this event

Thousand Oaks Philharmonic Gala

299 S Moorpark Rd

Thousand Oaks, CA 91361, USA

General Admission
$175

Admission for one guest, including dinner. $100 of the $175 is tax-deductible (the $75 dinner value is not).

TO Phil Orchestra Member
$100

For TO Phil orchestra members (you may purchase one additional at this rate), including dinner. $25 of the $100 is tax-deductible.

Student / Military
$150

Discounted admission for students and active/retired military, including dinner. $75 of the $150 is tax-deductible.

Sponsorship — Table of 8 ($5,000)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Host a full table of eight guests, with your name recognized in the event program. $4,400 of the $5,000 is tax-deductible.

Sponsorship — $1,500 (2 admissions)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two admissions with dinner, plus your name recognized in the event program. $1,350 of the $1,500 is tax-deductible.

Sponsorship — $500 (Program Recognition)
$500

Support the Gala and have your name recognized in the event program (no tickets included). 100% tax-deductible.

Add a donation for Thousand Oaks Philharmonic

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