Thousand Oaks Philharmonic Gala

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About this event
Admission for one guest, including dinner. $100 of the $175 is tax-deductible (the $75 dinner value is not).
For TO Phil orchestra members (you may purchase one additional at this rate), including dinner. $25 of the $100 is tax-deductible.
Discounted admission for students and active/retired military, including dinner. $75 of the $150 is tax-deductible.
Host a full table of eight guests, with your name recognized in the event program. $4,400 of the $5,000 is tax-deductible.
Includes two admissions with dinner, plus your name recognized in the event program. $1,350 of the $1,500 is tax-deductible.
Support the Gala and have your name recognized in the event program (no tickets included). 100% tax-deductible.
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