Lilac Rising

Hosted by

Lilac Rising

About this event

Threads of Hope - A Derby Themed Afternoon & Spring Style Show 2026

605 Towanda Ave

Bloomington, IL 61701, USA

Threads of Hope Ticket
$135

What’s Included with Your Ticket:

  • Assorted mini croissant sandwiches with chicken salad
  • Mini ham salad sandwiches
  • Salmon crostini with cream cheese and capers
  • Mini focaccia-style sandwiches
  • Caprese skewers
  • Fruit and cheese skewers
  • Lemon sugar tea cookies
  • Mini chocolate éclairs
  • Chocolate-dipped strawberries
  • Assorted petit fours
  • One bottle of Prosecco and one bottle of Rosé per table
  • One drink ticket per guest for the Oaks Lily signature cocktail
Table of 8
$1,080

What’s Included with Your Ticket:

Reserved Seating for your Group.

  • Assorted mini croissant sandwiches with chicken salad
  • Mini ham salad sandwiches
  • Salmon crostini with cream cheese and capers
  • Mini focaccia-style sandwiches
  • Caprese skewers
  • Fruit and cheese skewers
  • Lemon sugar tea cookies
  • Mini chocolate éclairs
  • Chocolate-dipped strawberries
  • Assorted petit fours
  • One bottle of Prosecco and one bottle of Rosé per table
  • One drink ticket per guest for the Oaks Lily signature cocktail
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