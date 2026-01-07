Threads of Hope - A Derby Themed Afternoon & Spring Style Show 2026

What’s Included with Your Ticket:
Reserved Seating for your Group.
- Assorted mini croissant sandwiches with chicken salad
- Mini ham salad sandwiches
- Salmon crostini with cream cheese and capers
- Mini focaccia-style sandwiches
- Caprese skewers
- Fruit and cheese skewers
- Lemon sugar tea cookies
- Mini chocolate éclairs
- Chocolate-dipped strawberries
- Assorted petit fours
- One bottle of Prosecco and one bottle of Rosé per table
- One drink ticket per guest for the Oaks Lily signature cocktail