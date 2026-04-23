Lilac Rising
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Lilac Rising

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Lilac Rising

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Threads of Hope Derby Hat Boutique

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Midnight Orchid 💜🖤 item
Midnight Orchid 💜🖤
$40

Bold purple statement with layered florals, soft netting, and dramatic black feather detailing for a striking, high-impact look.

Seaside Daisy 🌊🌼 item
Seaside Daisy 🌊🌼
$50

Light and playful with a coastal feel—featuring crisp white and blue tones, soft florals, and airy feather accents.

Blush Bloom 🌸✨ item
Blush Bloom 🌸✨
$40

Soft blush tones with delicate textures and layered florals, creating a romantic and elegant headpiece.

Enchanted Flutter 🦋💜 item
Enchanted Flutter 🦋💜
$40

Whimsical and eye-catching with purple florals, airy netting, and a butterfly detail that adds a touch of charm.

Electric Canary ⚡💛 item
Electric Canary ⚡💛
$40

Vibrant yellow and green design with bold textures, feathers, and a bright centerpiece that brings energy and fun.

Bluebell Breeze 💙🌿 item
Bluebell Breeze 💙🌿
$40

Flowing and ethereal with soft blue fabric and cascading purple florals for a graceful, dreamy look.

Scarlet Whisper ❤️🕊️ item
Scarlet Whisper ❤️🕊️
$40

Classic with a twist—red and white florals paired with soft netting and feather accents for a timeless statement.

Teal Temptation 🦚🖤 item
Teal Temptation 🦚🖤
$40

Deep teal and black textures layered with feathers and netting, creating a rich and dramatic piece.

Golden Lily ☀️🌼 item
Golden Lily ☀️🌼
$55

Fresh and bright with a wide-brim style, featuring a bold yellow lily and natural greenery for a polished finish.

Crimson Noir ❤️🖤 item
Crimson Noir ❤️🖤
$40

Striking red and black combination with layered netting, florals, and feather accents for a bold, elegant look.

Vineyard Veil 🍷🍇 item
Vineyard Veil 🍷🍇
$55

A crisp white brim wrapped in deep greens and clusters of grapes, crowned with a glass of rosé like the final, perfect detail. It feels like a garden party that turned into golden hour.

Lavender Garden 🌿💜 item
Lavender Garden 🌿💜
$60

Layers of soft florals tucked into a rich purple weave, with ribbon details that feel effortless. It’s full, feminine, and quietly show-stopping.

Dusty Petals 🌸🤍 item
Dusty Petals 🌸🤍
$60

Muted mauves and soft neutrals bloom across this piece, balanced with small pops of yellow. It carries that romantic, worn-in elegance that never tries too hard.

Golden Noir ✨🖤 item
Golden Noir ✨🖤
$50

A warm gold base edged in black with structured roses and a striking feather. Classic, polished, and just a little dramatic in the best way.

Coral Garden 🌺🌿 item
Coral Garden 🌺🌿
$55

Fresh coral blooms and airy textures bring this one to life. It feels bright, playful, and ready for sunshine and conversation.

Amethyst Bloom 💜🌼 item
Amethyst Bloom 💜🌼
$60

Soft lavender tones layered with vibrant purple florals and delicate height. It has a graceful, almost ethereal presence without losing its boldness.

Fuchsia Flair 💖✨ item
Fuchsia Flair 💖✨
$60

A bright pink base with bold feather accents and playful movement. This one walks in first and doesn’t wait to be noticed.

Citrus Grove 🍊🌿 item
Citrus Grove 🍊🌿
$60

Bright oranges and lush greenery burst from a golden brim. It’s vibrant, fresh, and full of energy like a summer orchard in motion.

Blush Noir 🌸🖤 item
Blush Noir 🌸🖤
$60

Soft pink meets deep black in a striking contrast, finished with sculpted roses and a single dramatic feather. Sweet with just enough edge.

Violet Vortex 💜🌀 item
Violet Vortex 💜🌀
$40

A swirl of layered purple feathers that feels alive with motion. Sculptural, bold, and a little untamed like it has its own personality.

Sapphire Whisper 💙✨ item
Sapphire Whisper 💙✨
$40

A sculpted deep blue fascinator with airy mesh and a bold floral center. Light, structured, and quietly commanding like it knows exactly where it belongs.

Champagne Bloom 🥂🤍 item
Champagne Bloom 🥂🤍
$70

Soft ivory layers with delicate feathered detail and a wide, graceful brim. Effortless elegance that feels like a toast at sunset.

Midnight Halo 🖤🌙 item
Midnight Halo 🖤🌙
$75

A sweeping black brim with a dramatic floral centerpiece. Clean, bold, and undeniably striking like a silhouette you don’t forget.

Ivory Dream 🤍🌾 item
Ivory Dream 🤍🌾
$70

A wide, flowing brim with soft neutral tones and feather accents. Light, romantic, and almost floating in its softness.

Rosé Romance 🌹💗 item
Rosé Romance 🌹💗
$75

Blush tones paired with red and ivory florals, finished with delicate movement. Sweet, flirty, and made for turning heads without trying too hard.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!