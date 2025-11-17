Threads of Resistance

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About this event
This session spotlights individuals who are not new to speaking out against the occupation, and who have been fired, silenced, de-platformed, shadow banned or publicly targeted for speaking the truth. Hear firsthand accounts from people who have endured retaliation for standing in solidarity with Palestinians and learn how censorship shapes movement work globally. Together, we will explore the consequences of suppression, and imagine collective strategies to resist attempts to fracture, intimidate, or silence the movement. Ticket: $15
Confirmed Speakers: Amanda Seales, Immortal Technique, Farah Charisa, and Anthony Aguilar
Join us for a conversation with activists, organizers, and artists from around the world. This session explores how global struggles for liberation intersect with Palestine, and how international solidarity continues to break through borders, policing, and political pressure. Ticket: $15
Confirmed Speakers: Kambale Musavuli, Mohammed El Susi, Jay Apiag, Chris Smalls, and Huwaida Arraf
In this session, past delegates will share their firsthand experiences from the ground in Palestine. Hear personal reflections, stories, and insights from those who have witnessed the violence of the occupation as well as the strength, creativity, and beauty of the Palestinian people, across the West Bank. Hear from delegates right after they return from our December 2025 delegation! Ticket: $15
Confirmed Speakers: Dequi Kion-Sadiki (D75), Dr. Laura Gilchrest (D75), Talia Charidah (D74), and Brittany King (D69), Eric Bell (D77)
Hear from artists across disciplines who use their creative platforms to uplift Palestinian voices, challenge injustice, and inspire global solidarity. This session highlights how art can be employed as a tool for resistance, storytelling, and collective liberation.
Ticket: $15
Confirmed Speakers: Stalley, Shadia Mansour, Abe Batshon, Chris Gazaleh, IAmRoze, and Saleh Bakri
Religious and spiritual leaders from various traditions come together to discuss solidarity with Palestine through a spiritual and ethical lens. Explore how faith communities interpret justice, liberation, and moral responsibility in the context of Palestine.
Ticket: $15
Confirmed Speakers: Kaira Jewel Lingo, Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos, Atallah Hanna, and Philip Jahshan
Get access to all five sessions of Threads of Resistance — Blacklisted, Breaking Borders, Palestine Through My Eyes, Artists for Palestine, and Religious Voices for Palestine — for a discounted rate. Attend the entire week-long series and experience the full range of voices, stories, and perspectives.
Ticket: $55
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