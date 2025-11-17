Threads of Resistance

This session spotlights individuals who are not new to speaking out against the occupation, and who have been fired, silenced, de-platformed, shadow banned or publicly targeted for speaking the truth. Hear firsthand accounts from people who have endured retaliation for standing in solidarity with Palestinians and learn how censorship shapes movement work globally. Together, we will explore the consequences of suppression, and imagine collective strategies to resist attempts to fracture, intimidate, or silence the movement. Ticket: $15





Confirmed Speakers: Amanda Seales, Immortal Technique, Farah Charisa, and Anthony Aguilar