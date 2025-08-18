Three Precious Miracles Inc

Hosted by

Three Precious Miracles Inc

About this event

Threads of Time: A Beaded Legacy

5718 W North Loop Rd

Chandler, AZ 85226, USA

Single Admission
$250

Entry into the Threads of Time: A Beaded Legacy gala that includes dinner, fashion show, silent auction, presentation, and awards ceremony.

Grandmother's Bead: Wisdom, Legacy & Leadership
$10,000

VIP Table (20 seats total)

Logo on all event materials & media

Full-page ad in the program

Spotlight in social media/email blasts

Company Name on TPM Website

Logo displayed on large screen the night of event

Speaking opportunity at event or recorded video to be displayed at event

Custom Beaded Gift

Storyteller Bead: Tradition, Voice & Visibility
$5,000

VIP Table (10 seats total)

Logo on all event materials & media

Half-page ad in the program

Spotlight in social media/email blasts

Company Name on TPM Website

Logo displayed on large screen the night of event


Healing Flame Bead: Renewal, Strength & Resilience
$2,500

3 Event Tickets

Logo on all event materials & media

Spotlight in social media/email blasts

Company Name on TPM Website

Logo displayed on large screen the night of event

River Path Bead: Connection, Movement & Growth
$1,000

2 Event Tickets

Company Name on TPM Website and in Program

Recognition on Social Media/email blast

Weavers Thread: Community Roots & Foundation
$500

Company Name on TPM Website and in Program

Recognition on Social Media/email blast

Add a donation for Three Precious Miracles Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!