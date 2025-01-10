Threads of Unity Benefit Event

The entrance fee for children under 12 years of age is $15.
The entrance fee for children under 12 years of age is $15.
General Admission
$50
General admission includes: a captivating Palestinian fashion show, live music performed by talented Palestinian artists, dazzling Dabka performances, a bustling Palestinian bazaar, an authentic Palestinian meal, and engaging competitions with exciting prizes for attendees.
General admission includes: a captivating Palestinian fashion show, live music performed by talented Palestinian artists, dazzling Dabka performances, a bustling Palestinian bazaar, an authentic Palestinian meal, and engaging competitions with exciting prizes for attendees.
VIP
$100
VIP admission includes: a captivating Palestinian fashion show, live music performed by talented Palestinian artists, dazzling Dabka performances, a bustling Palestinian bazaar, engaging competitions, and exciting prizes for attendees. Plus, you'll enjoy an authentic Palestinian meal and receive a special thank-you gift bag as a token of our appreciation for your support!
VIP admission includes: a captivating Palestinian fashion show, live music performed by talented Palestinian artists, dazzling Dabka performances, a bustling Palestinian bazaar, engaging competitions, and exciting prizes for attendees. Plus, you'll enjoy an authentic Palestinian meal and receive a special thank-you gift bag as a token of our appreciation for your support!
Add a donation for Ayas Ark Organization
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!