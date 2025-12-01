Newark Ice Hockey Association

Newark Ice Hockey Association

About this event

Three Decades Strong: End-of-Year Celebration

1355 E Main St

Newark, OH 43055, USA

2025-2026 Newark General Player
Free

Who: Current Players
Includes:

  • Dinner (heavy appetizers)
  • Swag bag

Current Newark Generals players receive complimentary admission. One (1) ticket per player.

Please enter the player’s name and team during checkout.

2025-2026 Newark Generals Coach or Team Manager
Free

Includes:

  • Dinner (heavy appetizers)
  • Swag bag

Current Newark Generals coaches and managers receive complimentary admission. One (1) ticket per coach or team manager.

Please enter the coach’s name and team during checkout.

Alcohol not included.

General Admission + 2 Drink Tickets
$10

Who: Parents, family members, alumni, and supporters
Includes:

  • Dinner (heavy appetizers)
  • Swag bag
  • 2 beer tickets

Drink tickets are redeemable by guests 21+ with valid ID.

General Admission (No Drink Tickets)
$5

Who: Children or guests not consuming alcohol
Includes:

  • Dinner (heavy appetizers)
  • Swag bag
  • No alcohol included

Drink tickets not included.

Add-On: 2 Drink Tickets (21+)
$5

Upgrade your ticket to include two (2) drink tickets! Please note: alcohol will not be available for purchase at the event. Must be 21+ with valid ID.

