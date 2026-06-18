Three Deserts Collective Presents: Sprint Clinic at Guillen Middle School

We believe that supplemental sports programs should be accessible to all youth, which is why we are hosting this camp at no cost. If you would like to support us so that we can continue to host free camps and clinics for our community's youth, we encourage you to donate using the 'Add a Donation for Three Deserts Collective' link when prompted as you swipe down the page. It will pop up right before you complete registration.





If you register your child for the clinic, THEY MUST ATTEND. The coaches are programming specifically to fit the number of athletes who attend. We work hard to plan the day according to how many athletes we have on our roster. If your child does not show up, the programming loses its synergy. Spots are limited to 16 athletes, so be sure to reserve your spot today.





Participants who register for camp and do not show up will not be invited back to attend future events.