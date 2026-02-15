Three Nights. One Community. Zero Regrets.

Hosted by
The highest honor for our community partners. Your contribution anchors the "Three Nights" of Project Graduation, funding major entertainment and venue expenses to keep graduates safe until morning! Your logo will be linked from and prominently featured on our website, and you'll receive five social media shout-outs.
You are welcome to give more than $5000! Just add another tier, and we'll be in touch!
A leadership commitment to "Zero Regrets." This level helps cover venue, security, and food for the graduates. Your logo will be linked from our website and you will receive three social media shout-outs.
Join the Honor Roll and represent the "One Community." A perfect way for local businesses and families to ensure that the Class of 2026 has a night to remember. Your logo will be added to our website, and you'll receive two social media shout-outs.
Be part of the "One Community" effort with a contribution between $100 and $999. Whether you are a parent, alum, or neighbor, your gift helps make the night a success! Your name or business will be listed on our website.
