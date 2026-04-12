TRMT's 10th Anniversary Online Silent Auction

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Enjoy a relaxing and memorable getaway with a gift certificate for a two-hour reservation in the private Estate Rooms at Vinland Reserve Winery. This room is equipped with a fireplace and a TV for presentations. A $400 value. Cheers!
https://vinlandreservewinery.com/
(Food and drink sold separately)
Starting bid
Road trip to Indy! Enjoy 4 general admission tickets to a show at Old National Centre during their 2026-2027 season. Choose from over 100 available shows (restrictions apply). A $250 value.
https://www.livenation.com/venue/KovZpZAEAkvA/old-national-centre-events
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A private introduction to bouldering class for up to 8 people at Summit City Climbing Co. A $240 value. Rock on!
Starting bid
Get into the groove with this amazing package! You'll receive 7 classes of your choice at the Fort Wayne Dance Collective, and a private 2-hour introduction to aerial class through Silk & Sky Aerial! This package has a total value of $198.
https://www.facebook.com/people/Silk-Sky-Aerial/61574459533315/#
Starting bid
Manifest your inner Sherlock Holmes with this bundle! You'll receive admission for one person to attend Dinner Detective - Fort Wayne. Plus, you'll get admission for four people at Fort Wayne Escape Room. Bidding on this package - why, it's elementary, my dear Watson! A $196 value.
https://www.thedinnerdetective.com/fort-wayne/
Starting bid
Social butterflies, this one is for you! Two passes to join the fun with Fort Wayne Sport & Social Club. FWSSC brings adults together through playground-style sports, laughter, friendship, and community. Plus, a gift certificate for two events through FIND Fort Wayne. Find friends or find love with in-person friend socials and speed dating events curated by locals. This social package is worth $178 total.
Starting bid
Hail, hail to old Purdue! This bundle is perfect for a tailgating trip to West Lafayette. You'll receive 2 tickets to a Purdue Football game of your choice (restrictions apply), 2 stadium cushions, and 2 drink coozies. Plus, you get Chipotle gift cards good for 2 entrees, chips, and queso. Valued at $165 total.
https://purduesports.com/sports/football
Starting bid
Grab your friends, and enjoy 2 lanes of duckpin bowling for 2 hours at Pinhouse Social! This unique venue features duckpin bowling, Dartsee, and cornhole. Located in Downtown Fort Wayne at The Fairfield. A $160 value.
Starting bid
Looking for that perfect date night experience? Well, look no further! Enjoy $100 towards an unforgettable dining experience at Amoré Italian Steak and Seafood, an upscale Italian restaurant in downtown Fort Wayne. After dinner, you can keep the romance going and head over to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, with a voucher for admission for two. A $160 value.
Starting bid
Inspire minds, ignite innovation — STEM adventures start here! In this package, you will receive 4 tickets to the Fort Wayne Zoo, 4 tickets to the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, and 2 tickets to Science Central! All of this is worth a total of $152.
https://www.cityoffortwayne.in.gov/479/Foellinger-Freimann-Botanical-Conservato
Starting bid
Fort Wayne sports fans, this bundle is a homerun! You'll get to cheer on all your favorite local teams with 2 tickets to the Fort Wayne TinCaps, 2 tickets to the Fort Wayne Komets, 2 tickets to a PFW Women's Basketball game, and 2 tickets to a PFW Men's Basketball game! Woohoo! Go, team! This ticket package is worth $148.
https://www.mlb.com/milb/fort-wayne
Starting bid
Let the fun begin! In this package, you'll get a $25 gift card for Combat Ops, 5 free pass for a game of putt-putt + 10 arcade tokens per person at Putt-Putt Fun Center, and admission for 4, including skate rental, at PSM Icehouse! A total value of $148.
https://combatops.com/fort-wayne/
https://puttputt.com/fortwayne-in/
Starting bid
For those about to rock, this bundle is for you! Here's your chance to receive 2 tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, OH. Plus, you'll get 4 tickets to see Purple Thriller, a night filled with music from two pop titans - Price and Michael Jackson. Purple Thriller will be performed at the Redwood Inn, right here in Fort Wayne. Purple Thriller tickets were generously donated by DJ KENNY ЯEDD. Bust out your dancing shoes and tune up your air guitar! This bundle has a total value of $100.
https://www.facebook.com/events/redwood-inn/nextstep-fort-wayne-presents-purple-thriller/1581456139785084/
Starting bid
Treat yourself to some fun a FireKeepers Casino Hotel with a $100 gift card! Located in Battle Creek, MI, FireKeepers is where the best in slots, tables, poker and bingo meets outstanding guest service, superb dining options and Four Diamond Hotel accommodations.
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