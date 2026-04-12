TRMT's 10th Anniversary Online Silent Auction

For those about to rock, this bundle is for you! Here's your chance to receive 2 tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, OH. Plus, you'll get 4 tickets to see Purple Thriller, a night filled with music from two pop titans - Price and Michael Jackson. Purple Thriller will be performed at the Redwood Inn, right here in Fort Wayne. Purple Thriller tickets were generously donated by DJ KENNY ЯEDD. Bust out your dancing shoes and tune up your air guitar! This bundle has a total value of $100.

https://rockhall.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/redwood-inn/nextstep-fort-wayne-presents-purple-thriller/1581456139785084/